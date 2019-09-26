Realogy Introduces Access to Exclusive Benefits Program for Agents Affiliated With Company-Owned Brokerage Offices

Realogy Holdings Corp. has introduced access to the SPARK Association of Real Estate Professionals to agents affiliated with its company-owned offices. SPARK is a membership association that offers agents a selection of personal and business benefits, including access to individual healthcare, disability insurance, life insurance, auto and home insurance, identity theft protection, human resources solutions, workers’ compensation insurance and commercial property or building insurance. Additionally, SPARK offers members a slate of discounts and services, including complimentary access to Forewarn, an instant risk management, due diligence and agent safety app.

SPARK is currently available to agents affiliated with Realogy’s owned brokerages, which operate under the Coldwell Banker®, Sotheby’s International Realty®, Corcoran®, Climb Real Estate® and Citi Habitats brands. SPARK is currently being expanded to agents who are part of the Coldwell Banker affiliate network as Realogy explores opportunities to extend access to SPARK across all of its franchise brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We understand that individuals have their own unique needs when it comes to benefits, which is why Realogy has long offered affiliated agents of our company-owned offices access to healthcare,” says M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, NRT LLC. “The launch of SPARK is an evolution in our strategy to provide affiliated agents access to personal and business benefits to protect their families and businesses and leverage our scale for great perks along the way.”

Content Square 1.

As independent contractors, real estate agents are unable to take advantage of benefits offered to traditional employees of an organization. Therefore, most agents are forced to pay out of pocket, and often at full market value, for the protection and assurances. SPARK has been designed as a membership association, which allows independent contractors the ability to leverage their collective power to enjoy personal and business benefits.

“Real estate agents are entrepreneurs who face numerous challenges managing personal and business needs. We are pleased that the SPARK Association of Real Estate Professionals has the platform and ready access to services to help agents take full advantage of the benefits they require and deserve,” says Scott Reid, National Membership director, SPARK Association of Real Estate Professionals.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.