How to Use Social Media to Recruit Top-Quality Real Estate Agents

As a broker, you are always on the lookout for that next special real estate agent to join your team. It can be tricky to attract top talent, especially in a job seeker’s market. Fortunately, there are inexpensive ways to get the word out that you’re hiring.

Attract New Talent on Facebook

Having a Facebook page is a great way to both promote yourself to potential buyers and attract future employees. Even if you don’t post regularly to your firm’s page (which you should), merely having a Facebook page opens you up to a wealth of resources.

Job Board

Did you know that Facebook has a job board now? They do, and it’s growing in popularity for job seekers and employers alike. If you want to go a step further, you can “boost” or sponsor your job by putting a little bit of money behind it so Facebook will show it to even more people based on your target location.

Facebook Ads

Facebook ads are a great way to get your content seen. For a little bit of money, you have a greater chance of getting your real estate job posting in front of the eyes of the kind of candidates you want to attract.

Event Hosting

Hosting a networking event like a happy hour is a great way to gather interest and meet multiple potential candidates at the same time. It allows candidates to get a sense of your company culture and you can see if they would be a good fit.

Recruit Seasoned Professionals on LinkedIn

When people think of online networking, LinkedIn is often top-of-mind. LinkedIn is so much more than a way to connect with your current and former colleagues; it’s where a lot of people look for work opportunities.

Post a Job

Just like Facebook, LinkedIn is a great way to get the word out there that you are hiring at your brokerage firm. Although you have to pay to post a job to LinkedIn, you only pay when a candidate sees your job post, and you can set the budget for how much you are willing to spend.

Poach From Competitor Brokerages

Real estate is a competitive business, for both listings and employees. Reaching out to a real estate agent that you know could add value to your team via LinkedIn can be a great way to recruit agents.

Recruit Potential Real Estate Agents on YouTube

YouTube is the fasting-growing social media channel in the United States. There are many ways to advertise on YouTube, but one of the easiest and perhaps simplest ways is with overlay ads. Overlay ads “pop up” within the first few seconds that a video starts and will stay there for approximately 60 seconds or until the viewer closes the popup. You can learn more about advertising on YouTube at Google’s support website.

Of course, attracting the right candidates is only the first step. To get them on board, you need to convince them that your brokerage will help them achieve their career goals. Benefits like mentorship opportunities can make your brokerage stand out from the crowd, especially for young professionals looking to make their mark on the real estate industry.