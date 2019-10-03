Realty ONE Group Hits Franchise Times Top 200+ List as ONE of the Fastest-Growing Franchisors in the U.S. by Units

Realty ONE Group not only made the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+® list, but the Laguna Niguel, Calif.-based real estate franchisor was named one of the top 10 Fastest Growers by Units along with Orangetheory, Hyatt and Planet Fitness, outpacing all other real estate brands.

Realty ONE Group landed at No. 5 in the ranking’s Top 10 Fastest Growers by Unit with overall growth in franchises at 16.5 percent, near the popular frozen custard and steakburger chain Freddy’s (16.7 percent) and ahead of Planet Fitness at 14.8 percent. Of the four other real estate brands that made the overall Top 200+ List, none made the top 10 fastest-growing by sale or by units.

“We’re not out to just compete with other real estate companies; we want to measure our growth against some of the best franchisors in the business, like the other big brands who made the top 10 units list,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Being named in this ranking is always a marked accomplishment and cause for celebration, but for us, it’s fuel to keep us growing and opening more doors.”

Realty ONE Group now has more than 12,000 real estate professionals in over 230 locations in 35 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Because of its untraditional approach to real estate franchising and its unique business model, the company has been on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years and was named a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine.

Earlier this year, the company opened its first international offices in Edmonton and Leduc, Alberta, Canada, while breaking into several new U.S. states.

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance.

For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

