Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Announces People & Culture Department, Director of Agent Development

Diane Glass, COO, Mark Pasquesi, president of Brokerage, and Joe Stacy, senior vice president and general sales manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, have announced the creation of a new department and new roles within the organization that are designed to offer higher levels of personalized broker service and support to their agents. Debbie Tapper and Corinne Caraher will lead the firm’s new People & Culture Department and Jason Roberts will serve as director of Agent Development. All three will work out of the firm’s 980 N. Michigan Avenue office in Chicago, Ill.

“Mark, Joe and I are committed to creating a great agent experience. We feel strongly that our agents deserve a dedicated team devoted solely to their needs and so, the People & Culture Department led by Debbie and Corinne was born,” says Glass. “To further agents’ training and growth opportunities, we promoted Jason, a former CPS teacher, to the position of director of Agent Development. The People & Culture Department will bring mindfulness to routine real estate practices. And, Jason will offer curated educational and training opportunities to build on their experience.”

Caraher and Tapper, both longtime veterans of the organization, understand people and culture. In her role as associate sales manager of the firm’s Evanston office, Caraher worked to create a culture where teamwork, training and guidance helped agents thrive. Formerly director of Administration for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, Tapper knows the ins and outs of the company from soup to nuts and has streamlined administrative functions for all of the 24 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group offices. Together they have the ability to form strong relationships, communicate effectively and share their extensive knowledge of the company and its processes with agents.

New agents walking into the Michigan Avenue home office are greeted by a cheery letterboard that heralds a personal welcome, setting the tone for their first day as a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group agent. Tapper and Caraher provide a guided tour, walk them through onboarding, address questions and make sure all of an agent’s apps work so they can hit the ground running. But, they don’t work exclusively with new agents. The duo will introduce a digital boutique that includes branded items from trending companies like Patagonia and Away later this fall.

As director of Agent Development, Roberts puts his background in real estate, education, nonprofit, brokerage services and banking together to offer training and guidance to agents. An educator at heart with seven years of experience with CPS, Jason understands that every life experience is an opportunity to learn and grow. He works with Stacy to develop dynamic custom agent training to meet agents’ needs, whether they are looking for a traditional classroom setting or training available on demand.

