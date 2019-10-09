5 Surefire Ways to Earn More Real Estate Referrals

By now, you’ve probably started thinking about the 2020 business plan and income goals you’d like to achieve. In order to start Q1 strong, you’ll need to generate a few high-quality real estate referrals now! When those transactions close early next year, you’ll be on track for a great 2020.

However, many of us know real estate referrals aren’t just given—they are earned! Invest in building relationships with your best people, so in return, they will refer you to their best people! This season, put in place these five surefire ways to earn more real estate referrals.

Call Your Database With a Purpose

Stay in touch with current and past clients by checking in with a phone call. Maybe you’re assisting them with a transaction currently, or just checking in to see if they received a note you sent. Unlike a cold call—which has a very low probability of success—this is a call to someone who knows you and enjoys hearing from you! Your never know when someone has a referral to send you, so this is a great way to remind folks that you are there to help with all real estate needs.

Get Face-to-Face With Your Clients

Make time in your day for client “pop-bys”—visits to your clients at their home. Bring a small gift with a message that says you are never too busy to help with their referrals. The holidays are a great time to get creative with these gifts—they could be anything from Halloween goodie bags to turkey basters to wrapping paper. This visit and pop-by gift reinforce an exceptional level of service that these clients will be eager to refer to others.

Throw a Party

The best way to appreciate your top-referring clients is with a party! Invite your A+ people to a gathering with food, games, music and a fun activity. Around Thanksgiving time, a “pie party” is a great option. Your top clients RSVP by selecting a flavor of pie, and you distribute them at the party, while also providing additional refreshments and entertainment. The gesture shows that you care and appreciate the business of your clients—they’ll be inspired to send you more!

Send a Handwritten Note

A personal note is a great means of connecting with clients in a more personalized manner. With snail mail on the decline, your handwritten note stands out even more. When you check in with a client or wish them a happy purchase anniversary with a notecard, you go the extra mile to show you care and value their business. That attention to detail is what keeps you top of mind when this client runs into a friend or family member seeking an excellent real estate pro.

Mail Monthly Items of Value

Demonstrate your competence and character by mailing your clients information that will add value to their lives. This may include best practices on maintaining great credit, protecting your identity or surviving the holidays. Send your database real estate market updates as well to show that you are on top of the latest trends. Whatever you do, keep it consistent and valuable. This establishes you as an expert in your field, and the first person clients will trust with referrals.

Implement these steps into your marketing routine, and you’ll be well on your way to more real estate referrals. Stay on track with this free business planning calendar—you can pencil in calls, client visits, parties, and more. Buffini & Company is here to make sure you never miss out on the opportunity to earn your next big referral!