Leveraging Social Media (Without Spending Money)

Here’s how to use social media to boost your marketing efforts without spending a dime.

Facebook

Post Relevant Content

Julie Upton, REALTOR® with Compass Marin and Sonoma counties, suggests “Keeping content relevant to your audience and micro-targeted or hyper-local is great. For example, I will post about weekly Marin County community events or weekend festivals that are of interest to those who live or are looking to purchase in Marin County.”

Go Live

Benjamin Ross, real estate agent with Mission Real Estate Group, says, “People love live content and guess what? They do not expect it to be perfect. That’s where the charm is. Facebook Live allows your customers to ‘meet’ you. It is very important, and it is free.”

Twitter



Use Hashtags

While many think hashtags serve no purpose, they can double your engagement if you use them correctly. Search for hashtags that are used every five minutes that relate to your business or content you’re posting.

Promote Local Activities

If your community has various events that attract a lot of attention, tweet about them. If you can catch the audience at the right time, you may increase your visibility and the number of people who engage with or follow you.

Instagram



Be Unique

Upton says, “You are your brand, so use your social media to show off your unique self, in a professional way. I may highlight my volunteer work with animal welfare organizations in the community as that is something near and dear to me.”

Creative Stories and Polls

Another great way to engage your audience is to add polls and stories to your account. Getting Instagram users to engage with your account is one of the best ways to build connections and broaden your reach.

LinkedIn

Join Groups

You can expand your network by joining groups related to your real estate business. Try to follow the discussion in each group and contribute your unique content.

Connect With Professionals Outside Your Network

Connecting with professionals in adjacent industries will help create a sphere of influence outside of the real estate community.

Put your social media accounts to good use and apply these tips to set your brand apart from the rest. Interact with your community, build your network and start reaping the rewards of being a real estate professional in the digital age.

Ashley Chorpenning is a contributing writer at Quicken Loans. For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.

