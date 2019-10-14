CoreLogic and Prospects Software Bring New CRM and Mobile Solutions to Las Vegas REALTORSÂ®

CoreLogicÂ® and Prospects Software have announced an agreement with the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORSÂ® (GLVAR) to bring two new solutions to GLVAR members: Prospects CRM and MLS-Touch.

Both Prospects CRM and MLS-Touch, a mobile application for iOS and Android devices, are bi-directionally integrated with CoreLogic MatrixTM, the most widely used multiple listing platform with more than 850,000 users. Changes made in one solution are automatically synchronized with the others. The powerful trio of solutions will help Las Vegas real estate professionals better manage their business both in the office and on the go.

“Agents not only expect to have full access to the MLS on their phone; they also need a contact manager at their fingertips so they can engage with their clients from anywhere,” says GLVAR CEO Wendy DiVecchio. “We were excited when we first saw MLS-Touch and even more impressed when we saw the Client Relationship Manager and how they work together with Matrix to create a complete business hub for agents. We knew this would be a game changer for our members, but the positive feedback we received at our Annual Tech Forum surpassed all our expectations.”

Matrix contact management and client portal activities extend to Prospects CRM where agents have access to easy-to-use follow-up tools such as autoresponders, campaigns, action plans, listing alerts and market reports. MLS-Touch provides advanced listing searches, contact and lead management, CoreLogic RealistÂ® data, live market stats, instant comparables, and listing edit. Agents can also create their own branded app to share with their homebuyer and seller clients in just seconds.

“GLVAR members and their clients can collaborate effortlessly from their phones or laptops,” says Stephanie Hill, MLS vice president for GLVAR. “Suggested listings and client favorites can be viewed in both the client portal and the mobile app, and all messages and activities are tracked in the client record in MLS-Touch, Prospects CRM and Matrix. We are taking real-time collaboration to another level.”

“We have years of experience with real estate CRM and were one of the first companies to launch an agent-centric multiple listing app in 2011,” says Charles Drouin, CEO of Prospects Software. “Our experience with listing data and the extent of integrations we’ve been able to achieve with Matrix truly makes a difference for agents and teams in their daily business. We’re really excited to make our solutions available to GLVAR members.”

A member of the CoreLogic Alliance Network, Prospects Software continues to grow its footprint in North America and now provides solutions to over 250,000 real estate agents. MLS-Touch will be available to Las Vegas REALTORSÂ® in November and Prospects CRM will be available in December.

