Realty ONE Group Accelerates Sales Through 2019 With Record Third Quarter

On the heels of earning a repeat spot on the Franchise Times Top 200+ list—this time as one of the top 10 Fastest Growing Franchisors by Units—Realty ONE Group is celebrating continued growth in 2019.

The company had its best franchise sales quarter ever with 29 new offices—a clear sign that the Laguna Niguel, Calif.-based franchisor continues to gain in popularity among both franchisees and real estate professionals.

“We set ambitious sales goals but we’re finding them even easier to achieve as more people are exposed to our brand and unique business model every day,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We have a very different perspective on this industry and work every day to break the mold. That sentiment resonates with so many people who want something different, better, and we’re happy to be the ones to give them that opportunity.”

Content Square 1.

Also in the third quarter, the company broke into two new states, Louisiana and Alaska, and will be opening franchises in New Orleans, Slidell, Mandeville and Metairie, La., as well as Anchorage, Alaska. The UNbrokerage also opened its first doors internationally this year in Edmonton and Leduc, Alberta, Canada, and is now in 36 states and Washington D.C.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 12,000 real estate professionals in over 240-plus locations. Because of its untraditional approach to real estate franchising and its unique business model, the company has been on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years and was named a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine.

Realty ONE Group is also celebrating making the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+ List, landing at No. 5 in the rankings Top 10 Fastest Growers by Unit with overall growth in franchises at 16.5 percent. Of the four other real estate brands that made the overall Top 200+ List, none made the top 10 fastest-growing by sale or by units.

Content Square 2.

The company marked its 14th anniversary May 1 of this year and will be exhibiting at the 2019 REALTORS® Conference and Expo in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 8-11. Realty ONE Group made its debut at NAR’s Conference last year with a highly-trafficked and exciting new booth, and will be hosting even more fun at this year’s trade show.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

