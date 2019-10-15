It’s Your Education. You Choose.

Our industry is ever-changing, and yet, the support, technology and leadership needed to help real estate professionals master the fundamentals have been slow to evolve. The need for continued education and training is the same today as it’s always been—knowledge is power—but it takes even more to engage today’s agent.

Today, we use more emotive and powerful words like guidance, navigation, perspective, collaboration, knowledge, culture, enlightenment, instruction, nurturance, improvement, direction, development, preparation, conditioning and readying in an effort to salt the oats and create and deliver compelling content. But, in an industry where actions count, and only the determined and knowledgeable thrive, it’s training, teaching, coaching, mentoring, and, most significantly, accountability that provide the greatest opportunity to the agent who wants to succeed.

One thing that has changed dramatically to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced, technology-driven professional is the mode of delivery. We still believe and subscribe heavily to instructor-led classes that deliver one-on-one interaction and feed the competitive spirit, but we’re more committed than ever to reaching our entire audience, so we now offer education that can be consumed by the learner anytime and anywhere in a variety of formats.

Realty ONE Group is committed to meeting the needs of its professionals and now provides education and training on a learning management system (LMS). Our platform provides each learner with a custom, personalized learning development path that empowers them to work independently or under the guidance and support of their broker, owner or mentor.

An LMS certainly isn’t new to Fortune 500 companies, but it’s new to real estate, and gives our agents the opportunity for unlimited growth and increased productivity. Imagine a broker, owner or mentor having the ability to assign learning modules, monitor the progress of the professional and then guide and navigate them to higher production and profitability via an individualized learning path that’s right for them. This platform allows you to monitor their progress and proficiency within each fundamental real estate concept or activity and coach accordingly.

Now imagine today’s real estate professional being able to choose when and how they learn, and do it at their own pace. You create your own learning path and choose the delivery that fits your learning style. Whether its in-person and led by an instructor in your office or self-directed through Realty ONE Group’s ONE University (ONE.U), it will never be without the guidance, care and accountability you need working in partnership with your broker, owner or mentor.

At Realty ONE Group, we’re committed to helping real estate professionals achieve greater success—faster—and are confident that the most effective way to do that is to give agents the systems and tools that work for them and allow them to choose their own path to success.

Knowledge is the key to opening doors, allowing us, as real estate professionals, to provide our consumers with the most awesome experience possible.