HomeServices of America Appoints Jon Coile as VP, MLS & Industry Relations

HomeServices of America has appointed Jon Coile to vice president of MLS & Industry Relations, a new role, to build relationships between HomeServices of America brokerages and MLSs and REALTOR® associations. Most recently, Coile was Long & Foster Real Estate’s senior vice president of Regional Development for the Baltimore, Eastern Shore and Western Maryland region, and formerly president and CEO of Champion Realty in Maryland.

In addition to his new role, Coile is chairman of Bright MLS, one of the largest MLSs in the U.S., with 95,000 members in the Mid-Atlantic region. Coile was integrally involved in merging the organization, which brought together 43 REALTOR® associations and consolidated nine MLSs. Coile is also on the MLS and Emerging Technology Advisory Board committees for the National Association of REALTORS®, and is a 2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker.

HomeServices of America, operator of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate, is the No. 1 Power Broker for transactions in the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.homeservices.com.