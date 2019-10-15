RE/MAX Opens First Office in Manhattan

RE/MAX is expanding its brand in the New York market by opening its first Manhattan office, RE/MAX 100 at 1412 Broadway in Times Square. The office was launched earlier this month by real estate professional Shovkat (Shoka) Mamedov who, along with her rapidly growing team, will bring RE/MAX’s world-class services and brand name, known around the globe, to this competitive, new market.

“Our Manhattan office is in an ideal location to bring the RE/MAX brand to this thriving commercial and luxury residential market,” says Mamedov. “The advanced technology and the international network that RE/MAX offers will allow us to make an immediate impact. We have already received a tremendous response from brokers, agents and clients, especially those looking to invest in Manhattan’s active hospitality market.”

With extensive experience in the New York real estate market, Mamedov has sold hundreds of residential and commercial properties in all the boroughs of New York City. She and her team are leveraging both RE/MAX’s Commercial and Classic Collection brands to attract local customers and those from abroad. She has also partnered up with Carlo Seneca, owner of C & A Seneca Construction, who is one of the most sought-after Hospitality Builders in New York City, who, along with Mamedov, made a turnkey office with real estate, development, construction and architectural and design services. They together will spearhead a huge Hospitality division for RE/MAX in Manhattan.

Originally from Azerbaijan, and with a master’s degree in Business Administration she earned in London, Mamedov came to New York to follow her dream to be a successful real estate professional.

“Working in the Manhattan real estate market, it became very clear to me that RE/MAX, with its technology, international network and standing as the No. 1 real estate brand, would be the best company to join to achieve my goals. Over the next several months I am looking to hire 10 more agents to my team and give them the support, tools and mentoring that they need for this office to become one of the top-performing real estate companies in Manhattan. We expect to be competitive in both the luxury residential and commercial markets. For me, the fast-paced New York market is where the action is and where I thrive. I enjoy interacting with clients and negotiating deals so everyone wins,” says Mamedov.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.