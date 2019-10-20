Side Partners With MoxiWorks to Add Best-in-Class Technology to Its Fully Managed Platform for Top Agents

Side Inc. has announced a new partnership with MoxiWorks. Side is a unique real estate brokerage based in San Francisco, Calif., that transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100-percent agent-owned. While Side develops technology in-house, they also partner with technology providers such as MoxiWorks in areas where best-in-class tools already exist, giving their agents a competitive edge.

Nicole Solari, Side partner agent, founder of Level Up Realty and leader of the No. 1 agent team in Solano County in transactions and volume, says, “Having previously owned my own brokerage, I had to go through software and product selection on my own. Side has a team that does that for me, and I know that they’re thinking about what I do every day because they understand my business.”

All of Side’s technology delivers what top agents want: a fully managed, fully vetted, fully integrated platform that is customizable to each agent’s unique business needs. The entire platform is designed to help agents simplify daily workflows while saving time and increasing productivity.

“One of the biggest factors Side evaluates when considering a technology partnership is whether or not the tool will save agents a significant amount of time on what were previously manual processes. MoxiPresent does an excellent job of this,” says Side CEO Guy Gal.

MoxiPresent is the unique real estate comparative market analysis (CMA) builder, which enables agents to be true consultants, winning them 43 percent more business on average. The easy-to-use tool can be used to create CMAs, as well as open house presentations, listing presentations, neighborhood tours, relocation presentations, interactive buyer tours and additional flexible data-driven presentations to advise clients.

Additionally, MoxiPresent includes always up-to-date MLS data, on-the-fly editing, rich media, beautiful listing flyers and commute times. Through a recent integration with Buyside, MoxiPresent has become even more powerful, helping facilitate listing conversations around pricing strategy with heatmaps, and bringing potential buyers to the table from the get-go with unique buyer data. Solari says, “I’ve had several clients tell me that they chose me because I came to the presentation prepared.”

“We’re very excited to be teaming up with an innovative technology partner and brokerage that is like-minded in helping make their agents more productive and even better with the people in their spheres,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “Our goal will always be to create great technology that takes the weight off agents’ shoulders and lets them spend more time on the most important part: building and nurturing client relationships.”

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.