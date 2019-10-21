Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty Wraps Up 3rd Annual Food Drive

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty hosted its third annual VeraniCARES Food Drive during the month of September. With the help of agents, staff and clients, Verani Realty was able to more than double its non-perishable food contribution over last year, and help raise awareness for the New Hampshire Food Bank, the Lazarus House Ministries and SHARE Outreach.

Verani Realty’s New Hampshire offices focused on the food banks’ most needed food items, collecting 3,066 pounds of food and donating an additional $17,500 to the New Hampshire Food Bank. Another 100 pounds of food was raised to benefit SHARE Outreach. SHARE provides assistance in the form of food, clothing, emergency financial assistance, linkage to other area resources, and just a friendly ear.

In total, the food and monetary contributions will feed nearly 40,000 people throughout New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Food Bank partners with over 400 agencies, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children’s programs, senior centers, and more. In New Hampshire alone, one in 12 people suffer from food insecurity. Contributing to this organization ensures the local fight against hunger is being addressed, giving those suffering access to daily meals.

Verani Realty’s Massachusetts offices focused their food drive efforts on benefiting the Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence, Mass. The Lazarus House is a local organization that has been welcoming individuals and families in need, providing emergency shelter, clothing, food and education programs since 1983. In addition to the nearly 1,000 pounds of food raised by Verani Realty’s Massachusetts offices, an additional $5,000 was donated to the Lazarus House.

Verani Realty has always had a commitment and dedication to help better the community. In late 2015 VeraniCARES was established and it has quickly become a big part of the company’s identity. Since inception, VeraniCARES has donated over $250,000 to more than 50 local organizations. Agents and staff alike give their time and energy by participating in the many VeraniCARES volunteering and fundraising events which take place all throughout the year. Many Verani Realty agents also donate a portion of their commission to VeraniCARES which is matched by the company.

For more information, please visit www.verani.com.