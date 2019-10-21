Blanchard & Calhoun Recognized With RELOÂ® Quality Certification

Blanchard & Calhoun Real Estate has been awarded the prestigious RELOÂ®Â Quality Certification from Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®Â (LeadingRE), a global network of 565 market-leading real estate firms.Â The only program of its kind, the RELO Quality Certification (RQC) quantifies and qualifies relocation service excellence. Modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, it was created by LeadingRE to provide measurable standards for the pursuit of relocation excellence.

To receive the certification, Blanchard & Calhoun’s relocation department completed a rigorous and lengthy application process, overseen by a committee of leading industry professionals. All aspects of the company’s relocation operation were evaluated, using specific criteria to evaluate performance, staffing, training and education, quality and scope of services for relocation clients, program marketing, customer satisfaction, technology resources, office facilities, and more.

“It is a pleasure to award the RELO Quality Certification to Blanchard & Calhoun in recognition of their long history of providing superior relocation services, whether working with individual families or corporate clients. They join an elite group of companies that have qualified for this distinction, signifying true leadership in the relocation industry,” says LeadingRE Executive Vice President, Member Services Kate Reisinger, CRP.

“BlanchardÂ & Calhoun Real Estate Company is very proud to be recognized in the top echelon of real estate brokers for our customer service and area expertise. It is a true honor us to be recognized with the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World RELO Quality Certification. This achievement speaks to the daily commitment made by our agents and staff to be an industry leader in global relocation services,” says TomÂ BlanchardÂ III, president ofÂ BlanchardÂ & Calhoun Real Estate Company.

Blanchard & Calhoun Real Estate has been integral in the development of the Augusta, Ga., area for more than 100 years and is one of the oldest independent real estate companies in the country, offering a full range of real estate services.

To see a full list of RQC companies, please visit LeadingRE.com/aboutus/membercredentials.