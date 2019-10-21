Tips to Develop Your Real Estate Team

One of the biggest challenges in growing a team is getting your team members to a high level of production. It reminds me of two of my favorite quotes: “Repetition is the mother of all learning” and “Accountability is a gift.” These have helped me grow personally and help me do a better job of leading the people around me that I serve.

When you are leading a team, your job comes down to two simple things: people development and business development. Your job is to help your team members succeed and achieve their goals. So how do you do that? Repetition and accountability.

One of my favorite processes for developing my team members is the weekly one-on-ones. As with any meeting, we have a regular schedule with an agenda. The purpose of the one-on-one is to continue to move them toward their goals, using their business plan and the data we track every day/week. With the business plan, you have business and personal objectives. They might be a certain amount of income or number of clients served, or a particular amount of time off, or even a vacation or a large purchase. Once you have the longer-term objectives, then you need the correct daily activities that will help you reach your goals.

Content Square 1.

For that, we look at the data. The data gives us clarity on how effective and productive we are on a daily basis. You can fill your days with a lot of fake work if you don’t have a well thought-out plan. One of my favorite tools is the Daily Success Habits tracker. It allows us to see what we did over a series of 30-minute increments. It also keeps us focused on dollar-productive activities. It tracks how many prospecting calls and emails we make and how much time we spend prospecting. It tracks how many face-to-face meetings we make, and it even tracks our conversion ratio on those meetings.

After we look at the data, we want to compare our progress to our goals and determine where our focus needs to be this week. Are we ahead of our goals or behind them, and what can we do to achieve a better outcome this coming week? Then, as a leader, your job is to remove impediments for them and get a commitment from them as to what they are willing to do to achieve their desired results.

If you would like a copy of my one-on-one agenda, just email me at paulw@workmansuccesssystems.com.



Paul Wheeler started Accent Realtors® as a licensed agent and broker in 1992. Wheeler leads the Accent Team with energy, experience and vision for the future and a better business model in the real estate industry. He speaks to and teaches groups and organizations across the country on business and real estate-related topics. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com .