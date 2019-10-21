Top Teams Stand Out by Concentrating on Repeat Business

Take a moment to ask the members of your team this one question: “How well are we working with past clients?” The answer may (or may not) surprise you. A recent NAR survey profiling homebuyers and sellers revealed that only 12% used the same agent—meaning a whopping 88% used a different agent! What answer(s) did you discover?

Leading real estate teams reach the pinnacle of success by understanding that the next hot lead might already be in their database. With the right real estate software and some best-practices to generate repeat business, your team can stay relevant by engaging past clients.

3 Ways Teams Should Leverage Past Clients for Future Business:

1. Generate & Distribute Market Insights

Market Insights or Market Reports are amazing tools that new leads love—but are also highly valuable to past clients. Rather than sharing just a generic newsletter, get into the habit of sending targeted property or area-relevant content to your clients. Information should include data about local home sales, price trends, days on market, etc. With Propertybase , you can generate reports in mere minutes that your clients will not only want to read, but highlight your team as the trustworthy market expert.

2. Put Your Relationship-Building Skills to Work

Consumers are savvier than ever. So rather than putting your contacts on once-a-year email blasts that scream “one size fits all,” change your mindset. Agents are skilled in building real human relationships—put this to good use! Make note of birthdays, ask about anniversaries or interests, sports teams, etc. Use this information to communicate with your contacts more frequently and more personalized. Create birthday smart lists and templates then automate drip campaigns. If you know a number of your contacts are “foodies,” provide them with some of the top new restaurants in your area to try. Of course, you’ll have to find what content resonates with your clients, but showcasing that you took the time to reach out will undoubtedly help keep you top of mind.

3. Produce & Share Area Profile Content

The rule of thumb that content is king still holds true. When you’re not featuring the latest listings turn your team’s focus on being (or becoming) the community expert. Hyper-local content about the neighborhoods you serve, events/concerts, relocation tips, home design trends, school info, etc. are all relevant and easy topics to write about (plus, these are great tips to drive website SEO). Engaging, informative, and targeted content of this nature is great to share across your blog, social platforms, and of course in regular emails to past clients.

When it comes to filling your team’s lead pipeline, remember that you don’t need to go far to find a reliable source. Build authentic, trustworthy relationships and stay engaged with past clients. They’ll reward you with repeat business and maybe even refer your services to everyone they know!

You Sell the Dream—Propertybase Takes Care of the Rest

Contact Propertybase to learn how our open ecosystem of real estate tools can help your team create better agent-client experiences and grow.