Chase International Chooses MoxiWorks to Fuel Entire Tech Suite

Chase International has chosen to expand its relationship with MoxiWorks, a leading real estate technology company. The expansion includes an entire suite of MoxiWorks products, including MoxiEngage CRM, MoxiWebsites, and MoxiHub intranet, which will accompany their existing tools, the best-in-class MoxiPresent interactive CMA tool and MoxiMarketing, easy online advertising for listings and services.

“We’ve long enjoyed working with Chase International, who have had incredible success with MoxiPresent, and are thrilled to be adding the full suite of MoxiWorks products which will have an immense impact on their agents’ productivity,” says Georgia Perez, VP of Business Development and Product Evangelism at MoxiWorks. “Julie Kozich, who joined Chase earlier this year as their chief real estate officer, has driven massive gains for her prior companies using the MoxiEngage productivity CRM, and we feel very fortunate to be working with Julie again to benefit Chase.”

Their new CRM tool, MoxiEngage, is proven to increase an agent’s business by 54 percent on average, while their existing CMA presentation tool, MoxiPresent, enables agents to enjoy 43 percent more transactions each year. Together with MoxiWebsites, MoxiHub and one of the best-performing ad tools on the market, Promote by MoxiMarketing, agents are guaranteed to up their productivity and in turn, their sales volume.

Content Square 1.

York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks, says, “We’re very excited that Chase International decided to expand their partnership with us and onboard more Moxi goodness that will help their agents achieve greater success in their real estate businesses and help them delight their clients time and time again.”

MoxiWorks’ dedication to their clients is proven through their customer retention over the past seven years, which stands proudly at 96 percent.

Perez adds, “Chase International has a stellar brand that is equated with luxury and excellence in Lake Tahoe and the surrounding communities. They have an amazing corporate culture, and truly love and support their agents in building the businesses of their dreams.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.