Benefits of Installing Motion-Activated Outdoor Lights

Your yard can be much more dangerous at night than it is during daylight hours. Objects you can’t see, ice on the ground, animals and trespassers are sources of concern for all homeowners. Installing motion-activated outdoor lights is a simple way to protect yourself and others from these hazards.

How Do Motion-Activated Lights Work?

Motion detectors detect infrared waves, or heat waves, from moving objects, such as people, animals and vehicles. When a warm object passes its field of view, a motion detector causes a light to turn on. It stays on for an amount of time set by the homeowner, then turns off if the detector no longer senses motion. The field of view and distance range vary depending on the model of motion detector and the settings the homeowner chooses.

Reasons to Install Outdoor Lights

Motion-activated outdoor lights can help you avoid accidents and injuries at night. For example, if you need to walk up steps to enter your home or walk across your driveway after a snowstorm, a light can help you avoid falling. Outdoor lights can be particularly helpful if guests who are unfamiliar with your property come to visit at night.

Motion-activated lights can let you know if someone or something is in your yard. If you hear a noise, a light will come on when it senses motion so you can look out the window and see if the sound was caused by your pet, a wild animal or a burglar and take the appropriate action while staying safe inside your home.

How to Prevent False Alarms

Homeowners are sometimes reluctant to install motion-activated lights because they are concerned that a light will turn on every time leaves blow or a car passes by. Having lights come on several times an hour and stay on for several minutes each time can be annoying to both homeowners and their neighbors, particularly if a light shines outside a bedroom window while someone is trying to sleep.

That problem is easy to avoid. You can adjust the distance and range so the sensors only detect and respond to motion in a limited area, which will keep the light from turning on when it shouldn’t.

Where to Install Lights

Depending on the size and layout of your home, you may need to install several motion-activated lights. Position them so they’ll cover your driveway, front walkway, backyard, any gates on your property, and a porch, patio or deck. If you have a shed where you store valuables, such as lawn and garden equipment, make sure you have a light in that area.

Protect Your Family and Property

Motion-activated lights are a simple means of preventing accidents and frightening away animals or intruders. Outdoor lights are relatively inexpensive and easy to install and can be adjusted to cover a required area and to prevent them from coming on when they shouldn’t. If you are concerned about safety and security, look into installing motion-activated outdoor lights.