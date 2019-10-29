MooveGuru Closes Series A Led by Atlanta Technology Angels

Roughly 35 million Americans move each year, and MooveGuru is making it easier and more affordable than ever before. The Roswell, Ga.-based company was able to self-fund the development of their platform and stress test the solution with key real estate brokerage and franchise partnerships. After refining the solution with their first 450,000 movers, the firm secured lead funding from the Atlanta Technology Angels (ATA) to fuel growth and additional development.

MooveGuru has developed a moving concierge solution that is provided to real estate brokerage firms who wish to deliver moving services to their clients. The services range from something simple like a change of utilities to a full hands-free move.

David Moody, CEO of ERA Sunrise, says, “MooveGuru provides us a complete system to efficiently assist our clients in moving out of or into their home. The service is aimed at reducing the stress during a move and delivering additional homeowner services.”

ERA Sunrise will be providing the MooveGuru service to more than 1,200 clients in the Atlanta, Athens and Augusta regions of Georgia.

The Atlanta Technology Angels set the valuation and led the Series A round for MooveGuru, which had a total round size of $1.9 million including converted debt.

“The most attractive contribution from the Atlanta Technology Angels is the executive level support and coaching that they provide to our company,” says Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, “and the capital will enable us to expand our workforce in the region to support our sales growth.”

“ATA members are excited by the potential of MooveGuru to grow at a rapid pace and believe in the ability of management to achieve that growth,” says Joe Beverly, president of the Atlanta Technology Angels, and president of Corporate Payroll Services. The Atlanta Technology Angels and Gwinnett Angels (GA) are member-led organizations of angel investors that recognize the power in working together and uniting the Southeast early-stage investment ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.