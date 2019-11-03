10 Home Staging Tips for Under $100

Home staging can be a costly expense, especially if you have multiple homes on the market at once. However, there are some very simple (and cheap) ways to make a home look better without having to make major design changes or upgrades. These 10 home staging tips can help you move that home off the market, all for under $100.

1. Lay out the welcome mat. From the time they step out of their car, potential buyers are judging every aspect of the home they can see. Make sure their first impression is a good one by literally welcoming them to their future home with a fun welcome mat.



2. Hang some wall art. Adding some art to the walls, especially to larger rooms, makes homes feel warm and inviting. On the flip side, if you want to make a room feel bigger, adding art to the walls can make a room feel more spacious. It’s really quite amazing how art has the ability to transform a space to your liking.



3. Set the table. When potential buyers walk through a home, they are envisioning how their lives would be once they moved in. As a real estate agent, you can help that imagination come to life by setting the table for either a special holiday dinner or maybe something simpler for everyday.



4. Incorporate house plants. There have been dozens of studies conducted in recent years on the restorative properties of house plants. Not only do they help remove stress and improve one’s mood, but they also help purify the air and create a sense of purpose in the room.



5. Add some throw pillows and blankets. Throw pillows and throw blankets are a staple in any interior design magazine. Why? They can tie a room together and make it seem like an actual living space, not just a display. Plus, strategically placing a pillow or blanket over some old pieces of furniture helps update the space, or at least distract from any conspicuous eyesores.



6. Hang a mirror. It’s common knowledge that a mirror makes a space feel more open, but when it comes to home staging, mirrors can serve an even more important purpose. If you’re trying to get a potential home buyer to see themselves in that house, what better way than to have them literally see themselves in that space?



7. Get out the knickknacks. While it’s important to make sure that a home doesn’t feel cluttered, you still want to have some decorative pieces. IKEA has great simple and modern decor that looks great in just about any home. Plus, their prices are pretty much unbeatable. But, if you don’t live near an IKEA, a quick trip to your local Target or HomeGoods will do the trick.

8. Display some books. Help your visitors escape the endless pull of technology by displaying some books around the home. It may be that extra touch that helps get your home off the market.



9. Add some vases. Vases have an amazing ability to make a room feel homier while at the same time giving the space an air of elegance and sophistication without being stuffy.



10. Don’t neglect the bathrooms. Last, but not least, add some finishing touches to the bathroom. Crisp, clean white hand towels and stocked toilet paper makes the home feel move-in ready.



So, the next time you are having trouble getting a house off the market, just incorporate these some of these tips. You’ll be surprised at what a difference $100 can make.