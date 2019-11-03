Realty ONE Group Surges, Converts Big Offices While Launching New Coaching Systems

Realty ONE Group has announced the launch of its new ONE University (ONE.U) Learning Management System (LMS) at the same time the national real estate franchisor continues to open new doors while converting other large offices across the country.

The new Learning Management System, which includes over 1,500 courses and content delivered online, is just one of several exciting launches to be announced as Realty ONE Group focuses more on being a coaching company to further develop the careers of its real estate professional. New tech, coaching and upgraded systems are just a few of the reasons why the company had its best quarter of franchise sales (Q3 2019) in the history of the company.

“Even as we close out the year, we’re building on the successes we’ve already had in 2019 and are actually gaining momentum,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We have a number of projects and releases set to be announced that will fuel our real estate professionals’ success, growth in our offices and our overall franchise sales. People in the industry can sense the excitement and the energy, and its why our phone keeps ringing.”

Realty ONE Group signed on 29 new franchises in the third quarter, but explosive growth in agent count is also being attributed to conversions of large offices, like one recently in Bakersfield, Calif., with 175 real estate professionals, as well as a ONE.U recruiting program called “Recruit UP” that was launched earlier this year.

Recruit UP, hosted by Realty ONE Group’s coaching and training team, Mark Pessin and Kathy Baker, is a 2.5-day recruiting session that has gathered broker/owners and recruiters in three cities, with ONE left before the end of the year. The program has been so successful that it’s already resulted in a net gain of over 350 agents and a potential market shift of over $1 billion in production.

“We’re an agent-first franchisor, which means we’re always looking for ways to help our real estate professionals, grow, refine and improve their business,” says Pessin, vice president of Learning and Support for Realty ONE Group. “But we build success together, and so we help each office grow with programs like Recruit UP which launched this summer. Recruit UP helps our recruiters deliver the Realty ONE Group value proposition and build irresistible offices and cooltures.”

Realty ONE Group now has more than 12,000 real estate professionals in over 240-plus locations in 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. The company earned a repeat spot on the Franchise Times Top 200+ list this year, this time as one of the top 10 Fastest Growing Franchisors by Units.

For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.