ERA Shields Boosts Digital Marketing Efforts With Adwerx

ERA Shields Real Estate, a real estate firm in Colorado Springs, has launched a digital advertising program for their newly listed properties. The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program generates digital ads on properties as soon as they are listed.

Adwerx ads are formatted for maximum efficiency and deliverability, displayed to a preselected target audience based on location and online browsing behavior that identifies them as likely to purchase real estate. Ads appear on apps and social media channels, as well as local and national websites that prospective buyers are already visiting.

“We are dedicated to serving the needs of our clients and balancing this responsibility with the needs of our firm and our associates,” says Cathi Sullivan, owner and broker of ERA Shields Real Estate. “The search for an agent and a home begins online, and that’s where our agents need to be advertising both their services and their property listings.”

Since 1985, ERA Shields Real Estate has built a team of 109 full-time, highly experienced agents in two locations ready to help buy or sell a home in the fast-growing Colorado Springs area. They have become an integral part of the region, providing community service and supporting many professional and charitable organizations, including a military rewards program.

For more information, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com.

