ERA Announces Affiliation With First Service Realty, Brand’s Largest Affiliate in South Florida

ERA Real Estate has announced its affiliation with First Service Realty, headquartered in Miami, Fla. With nearly 400 independent affiliated sales agents and nine offices, the company becomes the largest ERA® affiliate in South Florida and the 21st in the state.

Established in 1982, the company will now serve clients in Miami-Dade and Broward counties as First Service Realty ERA Powered. The ERA Powered® branding model allows a broker who has invested in building local brand equity to affiliate with the ERA brand and have access to all it has to offer, while also retaining their brand identity.

This affiliation marks ERA Real Estate’s continued growth in the dynamic Miami real estate marketplace, the seventh largest in the nation. According to the Miami Association of REALTORS®, home prices have consistently risen in Miami-Dade County over the past seven years. This affiliation demonstrates the continued growth momentum of ERA from a footprint and company size perspective.

First Service Realty was founded in 1982 by Eduardo San Roman Sr., GRI, who at age 24 became the youngest president of the Miami Association of REALTORS®. Through his role as president, he gained exposure to the REO market before it was widely known in the industry. Today, First Service Realty has a large REO division, headed by Eduardo’s son, Eddie San Roman, Jr. George C. Jalil, managing broker and president, who was appointed chairman of the board of the Miami Association of REALTORS® in 2018, runs the day-to-day operations of the brokerage.

First Service Realty joined ERA for the brand’s technology and product infrastructure, but also because of its affiliation with Realogy, the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Through its direct affiliation with ERA, the company will enjoy access to industry-leading lead generation tools and products including TextERA, the ERA Buyer Follow-up Program, and ERA® Moves, a program that allows affiliated agents to provide clients with exclusive offers, discounts and services.

As part of the Realogy family, the company will benefit from its unique partnerships, world-class technology infrastructure and unique learning platforms. One example is Realogy’s Zap® platform, which offers powerful lead generation technology using its unique Zapscore algorithm that predicts a potential buyer’s likelihood to transact. As a multi-generational company, First Service Realty ERA Powered has the opportunity to participate in Realogy’s Ascend Program, a world-class real estate program designed to comprehensively prepare and educate next-generation brokers for future leadership.

“This exciting new affiliation with First Service Realty ERA Powered is the latest example of growth-focused brokers who are aligning with a brand committed to the future of their and their affiliated agents’ success,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “We are thrilled to provide Eduardo, George and their company with the infrastructure, products and resources to exceed their expectations. For more than 37 years, this incredible company has personified its motto of ‘Service you deserve, people you trust.’ This philosophy perfectly aligns with ERA’s culture and commitment to the companies and communities we serve.”

“We knew that to become the company we are envisioning, we needed to align with a brand that shared our commitment, values and mission to empower our agents’ successful futures,” says San Roman Sr. “ERA’s continued investment in a reliable, scalable CRM platform was one of many reasons we decided to affiliate with the brand. The brand’s focus on innovation and education round out a tremendous offering we couldn’t replicate on our own. We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of our long, rich history through this affiliation with ERA Real Estate.”

“It was ERA’s messaging of ‘Moving Beyond the Transaction’ that helped to solidify the value of the brand,” says Jalil. “We saw the value of ERA’s comprehensive product strategy. We want access to customizable tools to support the individual needs of our affiliated agents in serving their clients before, during and after the transaction to secure repeat business. In ERA, we found a partner who both embraced this philosophy and had the support systems and platforms in place to bring it to fruition.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.