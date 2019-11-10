Survey Finds Real Estate Agents Have High Rate of Job Satisfaction

Real estate agents are reportedly 17 percent more satisfied in their careers than workers in other professions, according to recent research by The Conference Board. To find out why, Real Estate Express teamed up with RISMedia and McKissock Learning to survey nearly 2,000 licensed real estate professionals for the 2019-2020 Real Estate Agent Income Guide. Here’s what we found out. ( Download the full report here .)

Real Estate Agents Value…



1. Their Flexible Schedule

In total, 84 percent of respondents ranked this as the most important element that goes into their job satisfaction. Real estate is a career that you can balance with family responsibilities, school and side projects. Since you are your own boss, you can decide when to work and how many hours to work each week. This can make it easier to juggle several responsibilities at once.

2. The Ability to Help People

When you work as a real estate agent, you’re helping people make the most important financial decision of their lives. You’re also helping them find homes where they will create cherished memories for years to come. This gives many real estate agents a high amount of job satisfaction. In fact, 91 percent of those surveyed ranked this as something important to their enjoyment in their careers.

3. Income Potential

When surveyed, 77 percent of respondents ranked this as an important factor in their job satisfaction. In real estate, there’s no cap on your income. If you facilitate large transactions or have a higher volume of transactions, there’s potential to earn more and more. Top-earning real estate agents have similar strategies to earn more money than their competitors.

4. Being Their Own Boss

Not having to answer to anyone else can be freeing for many workers. In our survey, 74 percent of respondents said this was important to their job satisfaction. When you work in real estate, you’re in business for yourself. You make decisions on how to operate your business, when to work and what clients and vendors you’ll work with.

5. The Fast Pace of Work

An on-the-go work environment is something that 55 percent of real estate agents listed as key to their job satisfaction. Real estate is always changing, and no two days are the same. Clients and properties are constantly coming and going and your tasks each day are rarely repetitive.

How Job Satisfaction Impacts Your Income

It’s so easy to experience agent burnout , and knowing why you’re in real estate and what elements of the career make you happy are critical to feeling satisfied every day. If you’re having trouble being satisfied with what you’re currently doing, think about which elements of the real estate business are important to you personally. Then, make sure you’re maximizing these throughout your working day.