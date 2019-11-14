Keller Williams, Offerpad to Launch iBuying Program in Birmingham

Partnership pivots to support the mid-tier U.S. market in early 2020

Keller Offers, the iBuyer offering of Keller Williams, is launching its latest iBuying program for consumers in Birmingham, Alabama, in partnership with Offerpad.

Offerpad is a leading real estate technology company and iBuyer, that receives new offer requests from homeowners every 30 seconds and acquires a home every 20 minutes throughout regular business hours.

Set to launch in Birmingham in early Q1 2020, the latest foray for the strategic partnership marks a pivot in its expansion strategy to reach consumers yet to benefit from a robust iBuying experience in mid-tier U.S. markets.

“Our agents are excited and ready to meet the demands of consumers in Birmingham with our robust iBuyer offering,” said Gayln Ziegler, director of operations, Keller Offers. “And, this launch is the start of the next phase in our expansion. This partnership enables us to provide an iBuyer offering to more consumers, in more market sizes, while leveraging KW’s No.1 agent count footprint within the U.S.”

This mutually beneficial agreement enables consumers to have the freedom of working with a trusted KW agent, who is focused on the best interest of their client and guiding them through the various options available to them, when choosing Keller Offers powered by Offerpad.

“Having helped thousands of consumers across the country, we are confident that Birmingham real estate agents and residents will appreciate the convenience and choice that will soon be available for the first time in their area,” said Cortney Read, director of communications and corporate development, Offerpad. “This is the first step in a larger 2020 plan to expand services to more real estate markets.”

Keller Offers and Offerpad’s partnership is operational, or will be fully within weeks, in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, Tampa and Tucson.

How the Partnership Works

To leverage the partnership, KW agents will be required to become a Keller Offers Certified iBuyer agent. Once certified, agents are able to submit a cash-offer request via Keller Offers. Training for KW agents has already begun to fully support the Birmingham launch.

With a request in hand, Offerpad quickly generates an offer using proprietary, in-house real estate experience and technology. Then, the assured offer routes back to the KW agent, who presents it to their seller.

The KW agent will remain the seller’s consultant in understanding all their options to move them onward. Should the seller choose to accept the instant-offer path, the KW agent will guide the seller through the Offerpad process.

For more information, visit kw.com or Offerpad.com.