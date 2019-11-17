Writing Real Estate Listing Copy That Actually Sells

Professional photos are important, but writing strong real estate listing copy can make a world of difference in how many views your real estate listing receives. It can drive interest into action and showings into closed sales.

It’s important to understand that every listing you write as a real estate agent is going to be unique. It entails more than just selling features. To find success with real estate marketing, consider the following tips:

1. Lead with a compelling headline.

Your headline determines whether or not the visitor will click through to your listing. It should be unique and enticing, using descriptive and meaningful adjectives . This is the first opportunity prospects have to picture themselves at home in your property. Engage them enough so they follow your story.

2. Use your words.

Zillow conducted an analysis of 24,000 home sales, and the real estate website learned that certain keywords used in listing descriptions meant that homes often sold for more money. They identified 15 keywords, including “luxurious,” “captivating” and “impeccable.”

3. Understand your market.

What’s important in the Midwest may be an afterthought in the Southwest. An attached garage is incredibly attractive in cold, snowy states. It may be toward the top of a Michigan home listing, yet near the bottom of an Arizona listing. Writing ads that are specific to your location allows you to focus your attention on prospects who are (most) ready to make an offer.

4. Use your space.

Edina Realty real estate agent Joey Oslund has found success by utilizing the agent remarks section. “Writing up a strong remarks portion of the listing is very important,” said Oslund. “This is the agent’s opportunity to include renovations to the home that aren’t visible to the eye, such as a new furnace, new roof or updated insulation in the attic.”

5. Find a unique selling proposition.

Differentiate your inventory from your competitors’ inventory by including an added bonus. Consider paying 100 percent of the buyer’s closing costs should they make an offer during a specific timeframe. Or you can offer a small discount from the listed price if they are a social media “friend” of your business, a new resident to the area, past client, etc.

6. Use a call to action.

Include a closing statement that tells buyers to contact you. Don’t be afraid to create a sense of urgency about the fact that this could be their last opportunity to buy this property. Make sure your listing includes all of your contact information so they can call, click or visit.