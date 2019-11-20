Double Your Business in 2020

Want to make more and work less?

Now that I’ve got your attention…let’s talk about doubling your production and income in the next 12 months. What’s the difference between an agent who makes $35,000 a year and an agent who makes $350,000 a year? Are they working 10 times harder, or are they working 10 times smarter?

We all have the ability to make our goals a reality, but most real estate agents lack an effective business strategy to make this happen. If you are hyper-focused on your numbers and want to significantly grow your sales and income, then keep reading…

Content Square 1.

Follow these Business Planning Fundamentals that will keep you focused on leveraging and maximizing all the potential business right in front of them, every day:

Create a written business plan. You need to know how much you have to make, want to make and would love to make in terms of income. Having an actual written plan tells you where you want to go, and, more importantly, how you’re going to get there. You need to figure out how many listings and sales will it take to convert leads into sales. Create a marketing and branding campaign. You have to create a branding and marketing campaign that will make your future customers attracted to your value proposition. Social, print, email and online are all areas that need your attention and a solid marketing message that will attract new customers to you weekly. Write down the marketing and branding plan and put it into place as soon as possible.

Focus on listings. You should be selling three or more new pieces of business from each active listing. Sending out postcards to move-up buyers or the neighbors to invite them to the open house an hour before—and, better yet, calling and notifying people in your sphere about the new listing or open house—will create additional opportunities. Calling the neighbors before the sign goes up can create showings, which will show the seller you do more than put a sign in the yard and slap it in the MLS. You will create new potential buyer and seller leads through calling the neighbors or your sphere. Create a lead generation system and a pipeline of new business. The strategy around creating a lead-generating system is key for your ability to attract more buyers through online and offline methods of prospecting business. Make a list of the top four ways you are going to generate leads for yourself. Is it through networking, online leads from Homes.com, working open houses, prospecting expired listings, referrals or past clients? This will be the manner in which you generate leads for yourself and create opportunities for you. Accountability is key. It is really important to track and measure your efforts. When you track and measure them, and then report them to another human being, they exponentially improve, and you accomplish amazing things. Ask your broker, manager, team leader or friend to hold you accountable for increasing your results. You can also hire a coach to see results faster. Double the amount of appointments you are going on weekly. This is the key. Appointments make sales happen. It is vital that you double the amount of appointments that you go on per day and per week. You will see a huge amount of activity happen. Doubling the amount of opportunities will create double the amount of prospects, and when you close them all, will double your income. It works, and you will be beyond thrilled with the results. If you are unsure or not confident in your strategy, call us for a free strategy call to discuss. Create and update your client database or CRM. Keeping in front of your client relationship database is the most lost opportunity that agents don’t maximize. Put your clients on a drip campaign so they hear from you regularly (monthly, not once a year) and send them valuable information about the housing market and home values to keep you top-of-mind. Email and send cards like SendOut Cards to help celebrate your sphere’s milestones or achievements. Customizing the cards makes them personal and continues to keep your personal relationship strong.

Creating a business plan for 2020 and looking at it daily with accountability will help you double or even triple your income. Request a copy of Sherri Johnson’s Business Plan.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.