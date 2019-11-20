Lessons From Real Estate Coaches: Communication Styles Matter

How to Tell an ‘Aesthetic’ From a ‘Pragmatic’ and Create a More Profitable Office

As real estate professionals, communication is central to our business. Unfortunately, misunderstandings arise within teams and with clients when we don’t communicate the right way with one another. That’s why great real estate coaches guide you to understand communication styles so you can work seamlessly with those around you.

The fact is, while some people prefer interactions that are straight to the point, others prefer a more sensitive approach. Neither way is wrong; however, when we don’t recognize one another’s communication styles, we fall into the trap of miscommunication, dissent and broken team dynamics.

Communication Style Matters

Although we’re all wired differently, we tend to fall somewhere within the parameters of two communication styles: aesthetic and pragmatic. Real estate coaches help agents understand these categories to determine where clients and colleagues fall. When this information is known, agents tap into their natural abilities—this way, you can boost productivity and become a top producer.

When you learn more about your own personal communication style, you’ll be enabled to communicate with clients and colleagues in a way that fosters good working relationships. You’ll be able to build deeper relationships, nip potential misunderstandings in the bud and consistently close more business.

How to Tell If You’re Aesthetic

Aesthetic individuals focus on context; on how something is said, not just the words used. Instead of taking the words at face value, they naturally take tone and nonverbal cues into account. To an aesthetic colleague or client, the phrase, “I’m fine” can mean a myriad of things depending on the tone used, facial expression, body language, and more. If a client is upset or apprehensive, even if they have a smile on their face, an aesthetic person will notice immediately. If you’re aesthetic, you most likely value experiences and enjoy creating a story. For example, when you show a home to potential buyers, you might focus on helping buyers imagine living in the home in a way that is sure to evoke an emotional response.

How to Tell If You’re Pragmatic

Pragmatic agents are the “straight shooters.” Instead of making small talk, they get right to the point of why they started the conversation in the first place. They focus solely on the words that are said and not the context in which they are spoken. To a pragmatic agent, “I’m fine” means just that, nothing more. If you’re pragmatic, you focus on results and the bottom line, communicating with facts and statistics to express a point. When showing a home to potential buyers, you’ll use compelling evidence—its price-per-square foot, its value compared to homes in the neighborhood, etc.—to sell the home.

Speak the Language of Your Clients

Once you’ve defined which category a client falls into, start communicating with them in the way they prefer. With your aesthetic clients, be sensitive to what you say since they can interpret a simple phrase several ways. Be aware of their feelings and how you say something to them. With your pragmatic clients, get to the point and keep the focus on results and the content of what’s being said. Real estate coaches often cater their guidance to your own style, so you can feel empowered as you navigate your own communication with clients.

