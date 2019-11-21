Create a Clear 2020 Vision

Want to lead the way in your market in the new year? Don’t wait for the new year. Don’t fall into the trap that many agents do where they slide into autopilot throughout the holidays and emerge again somewhere around January 10. To win in 2020, you’ll need the agility to leverage where the market is headed.

Start With a Clear Vision

Where do you want to see yourself in the next 15 months? What would it mean to you and your family if you created a financial breakthrough? What would it feel like if you were so on top of your goals and plan that you didn’t have to second-guess where your next commission check was coming from and when?

There’s an old saying, “Seeing is believing,” but I prefer, “You’ve got to believe it to see it.” In other words, if you cannot envision yourself as a successful agent, providing well for your family and delivering service to your customers and community, then it’s tough to create that reality. How do you create that kind of clear vision?

Take a Good Look at Old, Limited Belief Systems

If they aren’t serving you, replace them immediately. All the shoulda, coulda, wouldas need to go. I love this quote from human behavioral specialist John Demartini: “Whatever we think about, and thank about, we bring about.” Let that sink in. What are you thinking about? If it’s not a solid, crystal-clear vision of what you want in the coming year, redirect your focus.

Find Your Purpose

What’s your why? What makes you eager to jump out of bed in the morning and do what you do? For most people, it’s not about achieving a specific award or buying a dream car. It’s something bigger than themselves. I love author and motivator Simon Sinek’s take on finding his why. “My why is to inspire people to do the things that inspire them, so, together, each of us can change our world for the better.”

Your why helps fuel your passion and gives you the energy to do what you need to do every day to fulfill that purpose. It helps make even the most common tasks more exciting, and when you tap into it, it will lead you to inspired new ways of looking at life and work.

Pay Attention to Profitability and Treat Your Business Like a Business

Too many agents lose their gusto for their career because they failed to manage their money well or invest in themselves and their business effectively. We have an extraordinary opportunity in our industry to create wealth through real estate investment, yet the vast majority of agents never tap into that opportunity.

Make 2020 about having a clear path to your goals and financial future. I’m here to help.