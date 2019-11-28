Broker Success Story: How Ruhl&Ruhl REALTORSÂ® Found a Trusted Partner in BPP With Homesnap

A Q&A With Chris Beason, President of Ruhl&Ruhl REALTORSÂ®



If endurance is the best indicator of business success, then Ruhl&Ruhl REALTORSÂ® may reign as America’s success champion. As a locally-owned and -operated brokerage since Abraham Lincoln was president, Ruhl&Ruhl REALTORSÂ® has over 300 agents serving Eastern Iowa, Western Illinois and Southwest Wisconsin, and is well-known for integrity, honesty and family.

Real Estate magazine: What has driven the longevity of your family business?

Chris Beason: Ruhl&Ruhl has endured for five generations in the real estate business because of our focus: hiring and developing people who share our commitment to integrity and customer service. We found that when you care about others, behave with integrity and offer outstanding service, then you leave the people and communities you touch with a little more than they had before. To us, this is the definition of a true Midwestern family legacyâ€”leaving the world a bit better because you helped others.

RE: Ruhl&Ruhl has adapted and grown through more than 150 years of technological innovation in real estate. What are your thoughts about the current technology landscape?

CB: It is easy to be distracted by the latest technology and make it the primary focus of your business. But for us, our priority is to uphold the high standards of customer service established over the generations. So we embrace technology that helps our agents deliver value to our clients and build long-term, trusting relationships. That’s why we decided to work with the Broker Public Portal and its Homesnap technology.

RE: Is Homesnap replacing your brokerage app? Do you see it as a competing mobile app?

CB: As an independent brokerage, we don’t need to recreate a national, public-facing home search app. Instead, we are building our new app to empower the process: our lead generation, our internal transaction management, and to strengthen communications with our customers. Our app is not being designed to replace Homesnap, but to complement it.

RE: Why did you choose Homesnap?

CB: We wanted a trusted partner that could help us get more exposure for our listings at the national levelâ€”and one that follows Fair Display Guidelines, which is in the best interest of our clients. Clients are the lifeblood of our business, and just as they look for a trusted advisor, we look for the same in a technology partner.

RE: Why do you support the Broker Public Portal?

CB: It comes down to the trust in the direction and leadership of the BPP. The BPP was formed to bring transparency and fairness to consumers. That’s why we support BPP with Homesnap, and once a brokerage understands its mission, they’ll jump on board.

RE: Looking ahead, what advice do you have for other brokerages?

CB: I think it is imperative that we as an industry elevate the level of service and value we bring to the transaction. We need to develop knowledgeable agents who are serious about providing the best advice to clients throughout the largest and most important transaction of their lives. This was the focus of my great-grandfather 60 years ago. He would have the same advice. This continued commitment over generations has created a culture resulting in an incredible team of agents that I would hold up against any in the country.

For more information, please visit www.ruhlhomes.com and brokerpublicportal.com.