Options in Home Siding

﻿﻿

Is it time to replace your home’s siding?

Here are some popular options to consider:

Vinyl siding is most common because of its lower cost, durability and different styles.

Wood siding offers a classic appearance and, although it needs extra protection, can last decades when correctly maintained.

Stucco requires proper installation and routine maintenance, but can last a lifetime.

Fiber-cement siding can resemble other siding and be resistant to common hazards, but may have moisture issues.

Stone and brick veneers are less expensive and easier to install than their solid counterparts, though their high-end look comes at a price.

Take time to decide which siding works best for your home, style and budget.