RE/MAX Agent Martin Tirado Earns Distinguished Award

Martin Tirado, of The Tirado Group with RE/MAX North-San Antonio, has qualified for the prestigious RE/MAX Titan Club Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $750,000 in commissions in the past year. Created in 2015, the Titan Club Award was presented to less than 1 percent of all active RE/MAX agents in 2018. He has also earned a place in the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. Only 22 percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.

“Martin’s commitment to serving his client sand the community has given him a firm foundation to build his real estate career. His added drive and determination lead the way to his impressive production in only 18 months at our office,” says Rich Rupp, broker/owner of RE/MAX North-San Antonio. “Being named to the Titan Club and RE/MAX Hall of Fame is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Martin has been recognized with these prestigious honors.”



Tirado has been serving his community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX North-San Antonio for one-and-a-half years and has extensive experience in new-home construction.

“God provides us the ability to help families enter a new chapter in their lives. We do not take any transaction, no matter how big or small, for granted and work to deliver a world-class experience for every single client,” says Tirado. “Our success is based on this mission statement I instill in my team.”

Among Tirado’s list of achievements, he has earned the No. 2 producer for all RE/MAX offices in the San Antonio area this year, and is on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ Top 10 Agents list in San Antonio.

In addition, Tirado gives back to his community, organizing a school supply drive and donating 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to local schools. He also started a scholarship fund for high school seniors this year. He also donates to Children’s Miracle Network and Victoria’s Visionaries, a non-profit for teens aging out of the foster care system.

For more information, please visit www.rmnsa.com.