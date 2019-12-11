3 Strategies to Make 2020 a Breakthrough Year

Goals can be tricky things, and sticking to them even trickier. As you head into a whole new year, with new energy and passion and a crystal-clear vision for what you want to accomplish, I want you to first take some time to reflect on how far you’ve already come. What breakdowns in the past year have led to breakthroughs in your business, relationships, skill levels or personal growth? What were the “aha” moments that changed your course? What ideas or lessons that could have been game-changing never made it to fruition?

With those things in mind, let’s look at what you want to accomplish in 2020. I’m not a big fan of resolutions, but I’m totally a fan of having a plan that you can break down into monthly goals to keep yourself on track and motivated to make great things happen for yourself, your business and your family.

Here are three strategies to keep in mind:

1. Keep what you’re committed to simple. Put just five things, or goals, on your bucket list each month. Too many goals muddy the water, create a sense of overwhelm, and cause us as human beings to shut down. Think of what it feels like when you see a Cheesecake Factory menu. There’s so much there, right? What do most people do? Order the same thing they always do because it’s too overwhelming to do anything else. Sometimes it’s something as simple as improving over the month before, having the ability to streamline your business so that you can spend more time with the ones you love or hitting a sales/listing goal that will make you smile and increase your bottom line. Goals are personal things. The idea is to make it something that gets you excited about getting out of bed every day.

2. Make it public. The more we share what our goals are, the more life we breathe into them and the more we invite others to be part of a shared experience. It’s amazing how much more we can accomplish when we’ve got cheerleaders in our corner who know what our goals are and are rooting for us every step of the way.

3. Keep track. Every night, ask yourself, “What did I do today to bring me at least one step closer to my commitment?” Write it down in a journal or your daily planner so that you can keep that commitment and your progress top of mind. This will help you keep that vision and focus front and center and take you further than you’ve ever imagined.

I hope that helps. My goal is to coach agents to not just thrive as real estate professionals, but design lives and careers worth smiling about. Put the right mindsets, systems, training and people in place and you’ll stress a lot less and smile a lot more. I’m here to help.

Darryl Davis has spoken to, trained and coached more than 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe. He is a best-selling author for McGraw-Hill Publishing, and his book, “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate,” tops Amazon’s charts for most sold book to real estate agents. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system The Power Program®, which has proven to help agents double their production over their previous year. Davis earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation, held by less than 2 percent of all speakers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ThePowerProgram.com.