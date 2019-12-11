Put This Real Estate Event at the Top of Your List Next Year

Looking for the perfect real estate event to up your game in 2020?

Seeking out professional development is one of the most surefire ways to last in this business. These events and workshops are investments in your business that yield incredible returns.

So how do you choose the right one?

Since a real estate event is an investment of your time and money, you want to make sure the one you attend is actually worth it. You need it to have all the elements of success: networking opportunities, industry experts, knowledge to take you to the top, etc.

There’s one event in 2020 that was intentionally designed to deliver all of these things: Buffini & Company Master Class. This one-and-a-half-day event has several features that distinguish it as a one-of-a-kind experience for networking, skill-building and understanding your local marketplace. Here are three reasons why you’ll want Buffini & Company Master Class at the top of your professional development list this year.



1. Learn From the Industry’s Best

Buffini & Company Master Class is bringing real estate’s best of the best to the stage. Real estate legend Brian Buffini goes deep into content that will change the way you do business. It’s raw and unplugged, digging into the concepts and step-by-step approaches that result in mastery. J’aime Nowak, another Buffini & Company Master Trainer, will also guide sessions bringing attendees powerful marketing techniques to catapult production. You’ll walk away from this event with long-term strategies as well as tips you can implement the next day to master your business and your life.

2. Advice That’s Live and Local

Heading to 10 cities across North America in 2020, this event will dive deeply into tips and techniques that apply to your local marketplace. One of the sessions, Lessons From the Legends, will feature a powerhouse panel of real estate agents in your area who are crushing it. The agents on these panels have spent years working by referral, which is why the Buffini & Company trainers hand-selected them to share their experiences and best practices in the field. Think of this as an “idea fest” for your business—you’re bound to come away with unique strategies that will change your game.

3. It’s All About the Networking

Expanding your professional network boosts your referral opportunities on both the giving and receiving end, while also giving you the chance to learn from other agents on a personal level. That’s why this event sets the stage for networking right away. It opens with an evening CEO Welcome Mixer designed to provide the perfect setting for connecting with others in the field. Members of the Buffini & Company leadership team will be there too, so you can catch up and see what’s new on the training and coaching front. Did we mention the complimentary food, drinks and prizes? Now it’s a party.

Buffini & Company Master Class is one of the most innovative, fun and informative events of the coming year. You’ll want to put it at the top of your list in 2020—find out when this real estate event is coming to a city near you!