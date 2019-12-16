3-Tier Goal-Setting for Success

From What You Need, to What You Had Never Before Imagined



Whether you are already working with your team to set goals for 2020 or that will be a post-New Year’s Day activity, here’s a suggestion: Don’t limit yourself to simplistic all-or-nothing benchmarks. Instead, use my exclusive three-tier goal-setting system—Have-To goals, Great/Stretch goals and Crazy Dream goals—to both responsibly manage your team’s production and inspire your team to fantastic new levels of achievement and success!

Have-To Goals

OK, these aren’t really “goals”—but, they are extremely important benchmarks that you need to always keep top-of-mind. Do you and your team know exactly what you need to sell in order to meet your minimum revenue requirements? In other words, do you know exactly how many units or how much income you need in order to pay all of your business expenses and fund your minimum life needs (especially if you are the primary income provider or necessary secondary income earner)? Knowing this number is imperative for when slow periods inevitably occur, because that’s when your team needs to kick into high gear and make sure your Have-To production levels are met. In short, you cannot afford to dip below your Have-To numbers; your business and way of life depend on them!



Great/Stretch Goals

This tier is what most agents and teams think of when they think of goal-setting. You review your past year, look at your personnel and opportunities already in front of you (or that you are aiming to create), then set aggressive levels of growth to achieve in the next 12 months. One of the most important things to remember when setting new Great/Stretch goals: Don’t be afraid to think big! If your business grew 10 percent last year, aim for 25 percent-50 percent growth next year, or more! Whatever you do, unless there are very specific and unusual circumstances, don’t ever set goals for less than the previous year. Your future is growth, and growth starts with believing in yourself and your team’s continued success!



Crazy Dream Goals

Why stop at just big growth? How about absolutely crazy dream growth? Whatever you set as your Great/Stretch goal, have some fun and double it, triple it, or go even higher. Now, close your eyes and picture what it would take to achieve those Crazy Dream goals. Think of listing and selling higher-priced homes; think of attracting more team members; think of becoming the go-to agent in lucrative or growing areas. Countless agents and teams have made exponential leaps in their business—why not seek it for yourself? For the best results, invest in a personal coach to help make it happen. Your Crazy Dream goals help create an amazing future vision for your business.

Obviously, all of these goals will need action plans and concerted effort throughout the year to be achieved. Use this three-tier goal system—Have-To, Great/Stretch and Crazy Dream goals—and you will know both what you absolutely need and what you envision so that you and your team have your most successful year yet in 2020!

