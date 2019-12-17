MoxiWorks Selected as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Technology Partner

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has chosen MoxiWorks, a leading real estate technology platform, as their technology partner, launching January 2020. This partnership will provide Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties with MoxiWorks’ best-in-class MoxiPresent CMA, MoxiEngage CRM, MoxiHub intranet and MoxiTalent.

“After careful consideration, we have chosen to begin 2020 partnering with MoxiWorks to empower our sales associates with a best-in-class real estate CRM and suite of solutions,” says Dan Forsman, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “It is clear that MoxiWorks is the most effective platform to help real estate agents increase their per-person productivity and that is why we have chosen them as our partner.”

With its recent acquisition of Imprev, MoxiWorks supports 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents with its suite of technology. With the highest agent adoption rate in the industry, agents on average see a 54 percent increase in repeat and referral business using the MoxiCloud.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties to adopt the MoxiCloud for their agents,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “With our ultimate goal to enable agents to spend more time nurturing client relationships, we know this will be a meaningful partnership all around and we can’t wait to get started.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties joins several other sister companies in the industry already seeing success with MoxiWorks, including Long & Foster Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago (formerly KoenigRubloff), Intero Real Estate Services, Ebby Halliday Realtors® and Chase International, to name a few.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.