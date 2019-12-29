Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyles Realty Offers Homeowners New iBuyer Service

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyles Realty in Jacksonville, Fla., has announced the launch of a new iBuyer service. Lifestyles Realty’s new Offer Optimizer by zavvie gives Jacksonville homeowners more ways to sell their homes than ever before, according to the company.

“Homeowners in Duval, St. Johns, Clay and Nassau Counties can now receive multiple offers on their home with a push of a button,” says Geoff Burt, an owner of Lifestyles Realty. “Our new Offer Optimizer, combined with the deep local knowledge and professional advice of a Lifestyles’ agent, helps homeowners make the best choices for their situations.”

Burt explains that with its new Offer Optimizer, sellers are able to easily compare all of their options. They can sell their home on the open market, accept an iBuyer offer or choose not to sell.

Jacksonville-area sellers using Offer Optimizer at a push of a button receive a detailed breakdown of offers from leading iBuyer firms, including Zillow Offfers and Opendoor, as well as a comparison to selling their home on the open market with Lifestyles Realty. These online firms are called iBuyers because they offer to “instantly buy” homes.

By offering the new iBuyer service, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyles Realty agents are gaining a local advantage in the marketplace by providing homeowners the ability to receive multiple offers instantly.

“Smart sellers want to explore every option,” says Dan McCarthy, broker/owner of Lifestyles Realty, “but they also want the help of a professional agent in navigating any real estate transaction, including selling to an iBuyer. Now we are offering something every agent wants: a way to tap into the iBuyer opportunity in the market today.”

A recent iBuyer study found that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among those considering an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a professional REALTOR®.

“The popularity of the iBuyer movement is growing,” McCarthy notes, “and because more people than ever are using a real estate agent to sell their home, Offer Optimizer is giving an opportunity for our agents to offer even more value to our clients.”

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, says “Lifestyles Realty is known for thinking about what the customer wants and delivering it. By giving its agents the power of Offer Optimizer, they are responding to what consumers are asking for and raising the bar for how homes are sold in Jacksonville.”

Lifestyles Realty Offer Optimizer can be accessed here or on its website at bebetterjax.com.

For more information about licensing Offer Optimizer™ technology, please visit zavvie.com.