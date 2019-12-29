ERA Key’s Spencer Office Donates Thousands of Toys and $1,000 to Spencer Toys for Kids

ERA Key Realty Services has announced that agents in its Spencer, Mass., office, 415 Main St., have donated $1,000, as well as about 2,000 toys and handmade items, to Spencer Toys for Kids.

Toys and handmade items were donated from members of the community, as well as agents and staff at ERA Key. The $1,000 came from agent contributions to the ERA Key Realty Services Charitable Trust Foundation.

The toy drive was organized by agents Katie Harris and Donna Flannery, who have been involved with Spencer Toys for Kids for many years. The Spencer office toy drive makes Christmas merrier for about 200 children a year.

“Katie, Donna and many others in the Spencer office, as well as the community, put a great deal of time and effort into making this happen,” says ERA Key President Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor. “Each year, the Spencer office is filled to capacity with bags of toys for needy children. Everyone involved deserves a great deal of credit for their hard work.”

