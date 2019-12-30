Could a Dated Kitchen Keep You From Selling Your Home?

When people shop for a house, they usually focus on the kitchen. Since most families use the kitchen every day for cooking, eating and socializing, it’s important that the space fit their needs and sense of style.

For many prospective homebuyers, a dated kitchen is an instant turnoff. Some could be interested in your house for other reasons, but they might demand that you lower the price. You’d most likely struggle to sell a house with an outdated kitchen if there were plenty of homes with more modern kitchens available in the area and your house didn’t have any other features to make it stand out. Depending on the current design of your kitchen and the local housing market, it might be worthwhile to make some inexpensive upgrades before listing your home.

How to Modernize Your Kitchen

If your kitchen counters have scratches, cracks, or missing or damaged grout, you might be able to spruce them up inexpensively. If the countertops need to be completely replaced, granite is the best choice since it is in high demand and would help you get a good price for your home.

A dated, damaged or stained sink will immediately attract negative attention from potential buyers. An inexpensive new sink and faucet can improve the kitchen’s appearance.

A backsplash can add color and style to the kitchen. If you’re on a tight budget, you can install stick-on tiles that resemble wood, stone or metal.

Nothing screams “dated” like vinyl flooring. Some buyers would take one look at a vinyl kitchen floor and not bother looking at the rest of the house. You can find inexpensive and attractive kitchen flooring that you may be able to install yourself to keep the cost down.

Old and outdated kitchen appliances can make it difficult to sell your home. Upgrading the appliances may be expensive, but new appliances will be sure to help you attract buyers. If your appliances work fine but just don’t look good, you can install new face panels to freshen them up.

Kitchen cabinets are a focal point, and outdated ones will disappoint potential buyers. Fortunately, if the cabinets are in good shape, you might be able to save money by repainting them and installing new hardware.

A poorly lit kitchen is not a good place to work or socialize. Installing some new lighting fixtures can make the room look brighter and more inviting.

Make Strategic Kitchen Upgrades

Many prospective buyers consider an outdated kitchen a deal-breaker. You don’t need to spend a fortune to improve the appearance of your kitchen. Some relatively inexpensive fixes may be enough to make the room look more appealing and attract a buyer. Ask your real estate agent for advice.