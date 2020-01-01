Increase Business and Stay Ahead of the Competition With a Personalized Communication Strategy

Email Marketing Solution ActivePipe Continues to Raise the Bar

Wish Properties Inc., a local Sherman Oaks, Calif.-based real estate office with global connections, first opened for business in 2012 as Wish Sotheby’s International Realty. Today, the firm is made up of four offices that span the San Fernando Valley—from Calabasas to Encino to Sherman Oaks to Toluca Lake—with 120-plus agents.

This past summer, the firm began using ActivePipe—an email marketing solution—in order to increase business and stay ahead of the competition.

“ActivePipe has by far been the best tool we have added to our business in a long time, and we are just getting started with it,” says Liz Hotz-Gonzalez, director of Operations for the firm. “The major pro for our agents is that it’s extremely user-friendly and very easy to use, which helps more agents stay interested.”

For clients, the appeasing part is that they get a beautiful email that’s interactive.

“So, if they like something they see, it automatically gives them the opportunity to click on the email and go directly to the website and see more,” says Hotz-Gonzalez, who would strongly recommend ActivePipe to others.

David Doblan, an agent with the firm who had utilized Mailchimp in the past, was excited to learn that the company partnered with ActivePipe.

“I am now able to keep in touch with my clients and see what they’re opening and clicking on so that I can send them a more personable email to follow up with my ActivePipe campaign,” says Doblan, who appreciates the clean, user-friendly interface. “My clients and potential clients appreciate being top-of-mind.”

Hotz-Gonzalez notes that implementation was easy, as the team at ActivePipe was very helpful and offered a ton of training and hand-holding to get everyone up and running. Answering everything he needed to know, Doblan remembers the initial webinar, which taught him about the system.

But the training doesn’t end there.

“One of our office gurus teaches a weekly class to provide the ones still learning new tips and tricks,” adds Hotz-Gonzalez.

“I would recommend others use ActivePipe to have one more tool in their pockets to ‘touch on’ their clients,” says Doblan. “It’s a great tool to use for drips, open houses, new listings and general email blasts.”

Hotz-Gonzalez says the whole team at ActivePipe has been “awesome to work with, from implementation to design, all the way up to general customer service and tech support. If there are any issues, the firm has a direct account liaison contact to email and/or call with any support issues.

“They have a very quick tech support team that responds right away via email to work on any issues,” says Hotz-Gonzalez. “I don’t think there has ever been a problem that was unable to be resolved within 24 hours. In my opinion, that is excellent service.”

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.