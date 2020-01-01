From the Editors: Your Guide to Real Estate Success in 2020

In and out of real estate, 2020 is a pivotal year. Below, find fresh ideas and insights to maximize opportunities this year, curated by RISMedia’s editorial team.
- 2020 Housing Market Predictions: A Snapshot
- 2020 Housing Market: What the Experts Think
- 5 Real Estate Trends to Watch in 2020
- Global Property Forecasts and Trends for 2020
- Keep These Housing Markets on Your Radar in 2020
- NAR Forecast Summit: Is a Recession Imminent? Industry Economists Share Predictions
- Optimistic About 2020 Housing? There’s No Other Way to Be
- Plan for Success in 2020 With These Real Estate Trends
- What Will Disrupt Real Estate in the Next 5 Years?
2020 Goals, Motivation and Strategies
- 3 Strategies to Elevate Profits in 2020
- 3 Strategies to Make 2020 a Breakthrough Year
- 3 Ways to Boost Your Agents’ Performance in 2020
- 5 Goal-Setting Strategies for Real Estate Agents
- 7 Common Habits of Successful Real Estate Agents
- Business Planning for the Year Ahead: Putting Growth Strategies in Place
- Real Estate Coaches Say Don’t Overlook This Step for 2020 Planning
2020 To-Dos
- Double Your Business in 2020
- The Fine Art of Recruiting the Right Agents
- How Much Is Your Brokerage Worth?
- How to Meet Your Home Sales Goals This Winter
- Investing in Technology in 2020: Why It Doesn’t Pay to Wait
- In a World of ‘i’ Everything, Empower Your Clients Through Education
- Stop Doing This, Start Doing That: Changing a Few Things to Maximize Your Marketing
- Strategic Steps to Generate More Business in 2020