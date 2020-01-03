Search
Choosing a New Bank

Did you move to a new city? Do you simply want to find a better bank?

Here are some tips for finding the right financial institution for you…

Shop around for different banks or credit unions, do some research and check out customer reviews.

Ask about minimum-balance requirements and potential fees, including overdraft penalties and ATM charges.

Find out if the bank provides online and mobile banking for convenience.

If you plan to buy a house or start a company, you may want to open an account with a bank that also offers low-interest mortgages or business loans.

More potential benefits could mean a better banking experience.

