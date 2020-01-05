Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Completes Leadership Succession

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Budge Huskey as the company’s chief executive officer, effective immediately. The appointment follows a three-year succession plan first announced when he joined the brokerage as president in 2016. Huskey will oversee all of the operations and growth strategies of the $5 billion real estate company, a leading affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty® network ranked as the 34th largest real estate brokerage company in the country. He succeeds Judy Green, who led the organization through a decade of significant expansion and who remains a shareholder in the company serving in an advisory capacity.

A well-respected leader in the residential real estate and franchising industries, Huskey previously led the Coldwell Banker brand as president and CEO before electing to return to Florida and the brokerage business.

“It is truly an honor to lead such a renowned firm of more than 1,200 top professionals representing real estate’s most iconic brand,” Huskey says. “We will ensure our company’s continued growth while nurturing the unique culture and elevated standards which serve as the foundation of our success.”

For more information, please visit premiersothebysrealty.com.