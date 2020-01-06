New Dog Park Opens in Glen Rock, N.J., With the Help of NAR and GBR Placemaking Grant

On Jan. 1, 2020, Glen Rock, N.J., held the dedication for their first dog park dedicated to the 9/11 search and rescue dogs. Over 300 dogs took part in the search, rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero in Manhattan.

The story behind the creation of the park is truly touching. The park began as a Girl Scout Gold Award project by Glen Rock resident and founder Michelle Hillock. Glen Rock Dog Park Board President, and Michelle’s mother, Eileen Hillock states, “We were thrilled to host the Glen Rock Dog Park dedication ceremony on New Year’s Day and so happy many of our volunteers and supporters joined us for the celebration. As a non-profit organization building the park, which was entirely privately funded, we are very appreciative of the support we received from the community, and especially from Greater Bergen Realtors®. Their generous $5000 Placemaking Grant awarded last spring provided the funds necessary to purchase agility equipment for the park. It’s been ordered and will be installed within the next few months. Thank you so much! We look forward to working together as we continue to expand the amenities offered at the park.”

As a sponsor, Greater Bergen Realtors® is excited about this project and the equipment that is being purchased with the Placemaking Grant sponsored through the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The equipment will be invaluable as they begin their AKC Good Citizen and companion animal training sessions, host pet adoption days, and more. In addition, the equipment will also differentiate and enhance their beautiful park from others in the area, making it a destination location and a true community gathering place.

In attendance to the dedication ceremony was Greater Bergen Realtors® 2020 Vice President Yesenia “Jessie” Frias. She says, “It was an honor to have been able to be a part of this special moment for the town of Glen Rock and Bergen County in general. I really admire the mission, and the dedication of this park to those little four-legged heroes who were instrumental in the 9/11 rescues. On behalf of the association, I am so proud to stand behind this project, and look forward to more opportunities to continue to make an impact and help the communities where we live and work.”

For more information on NAR Placemaking Grants or on how the Greater Bergen Realtors® association can help your local community, please contact Public Relations Director Jennifer Mejia at Jennifer@GreaterBergenRealtors.com.

For more information, please visit www.GreaterBergenRealtors.com.