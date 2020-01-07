Industry Influencers: Resonating With Your Audience By Leveraging Valuable Content

Editor’s Note: The Industry Influencers series analyzes the industry’s most effective marketing efforts and shares experts’ actionable insights.

Patrick Lilly, broker with Core Marketing and founder of RealEstate.Vision (REV), has worked in the industry for over 35 years. During that time, he has honed his marketing skills, creating a strategy that is unique and helps capture interest on a weekly basis with his podcast, Real Estate Success Rocks, as well as regularly with video and networking groups and events.

“Making a connection with the public or your past clients is the key to success these days,” says Lilly. “In all of your messaging, bringing real value to your audience is key. Sending out information that touts your success is not real value. Put yourself in your audience’s shoes and figure out what they would like to hear, read or see. If you don’t think your message is something they really value, then don’t send it out.”

Content Square 1.

For his weekly podcast, Lilly interviews brokers, focusing on a singular topic for each session. In the past, he has covered subjects such as photo copyright infringement, technology, lead generation, expired listings and data ownership, among others. New episodes air every Tuesday.

He also uses videos posted on his YouTube channel to supplement these efforts, providing a variety of content such as listing videos, broker interviews, educational real estate content, and more.

Why podcasting and video? Lilly says that people are 120 percent more likely to open an email or read a video post than a standard communication. Additionally, he says podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity over the last several years.

Content Square 2.

For those interested in getting into the podcasting or video marketing game, Lilly suggests the following:

Podcasts

Pick your audience, what you will provide them and what you would like in return. (His audience is residential real estate brokers and helping them to be more successful, encouraging broker-to-broker referrals.)

Select a platform to record like Zoom. (Lilly uses Skype with Call Recorder.)

Use a syndication to manage your posts. (Lilly uses Libsyn.).

Upload the episodes to podcast directors: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn.

Post on a consistent basis.

Be consistent and true to yourself, which is great for branding.

Video

Content Square 3.

When to use video…

Listings: Hire a professional videographer. If that is too expensive, hire a high school or college kid with an interest in video, or a wedding videographer who would like some work during the week. The video should be less than two minutes; one minute to 80 seconds is ideal. This is a tease, not a tour. Demonstrate the aspirational aspects of the home—no need to show every room.

Team/Agent: What makes you and/or your team unique? Pre-sell yourself with a video that separates you from your competition. Again, use a professional videographer if you can.

Process: Create a series of purchase process videos (inspections, mortgages, what to be careful of, etc.). A smartphone is fine.

Community: Highlight specific stores, charities, restaurants, etc., with a smartphone video.

Announcements: Smartphone videos on upcoming events, changes, coming to market, etc.

Slice of Life: Great for social media. Show what a day in your life is like or just a moment that others will find interesting.

In terms of where to post valuable content, Lilly recommends on the MLS, aggregators and your websites; social media; email campaigns; and a YouTube channel where you tag the videos accordingly.

“The market is oversaturated with agents delivering mediocre messages,” says Lilly. “Content which is of exceptional value makes you stand out in the crowd.”