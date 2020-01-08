How to Network Your Way to the Top This Year

A vast professional network can lead to meaningful connections, business idea-sharing and more referral opportunities.

However, as a real estate agent, it can be difficult to get started. Where will you meet these other agents? What do you say? How can you stay in touch?

The best way to get over that hesitation is by attending a networking event for real estate agents . The industry can feel pretty isolated, but it doesn’t have to be! At the right real estate event, you will meet other professionals in the same boat as you who want to collaborate and succeed.

When you attend that networking event for real estate agents, try out these strategies to foster meaningful business relationships in 2020.

Quality Over Quantity

Instead of trying to meet everyone at the event, focus your energy on connecting with a few people more deeply. When you fly around the event tossing cards at people, you’re not as likely to make a lasting impression. In this case, less is more!



Mark Up Business Cards

When you get a business card, write notes about that person’s interests on the back. Maybe they’re huge Star Wars fans, or an avid traveler. Noting those details forms a better connection and allows you to personalize your follow-up communication. Also, remember to store the cards where you won’t lose them. Alternatively, you could photograph each one and reference your digital copies.



Just Be Yourself

Attend events with an open mind, and avoid comparing yourself to others. When you’re honest about your experience, you’ll develop more meaningful relationships. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, so don’t be afraid to open up! You may find yourself helping another agent with a problem you’ve dealt with, as they give you advice on a situation they’ve recently faced. A real estate event is not a competition—it’s a learning opportunity.



Exchange Marketing Ideas

Networking events are fantastic ways to exchange fresh new real estate marketing ideas . As a busy agent, it’s to rinse and repeat the same campaigns. However, when you tap into the ideas of thousands of real estate agents in your region, you can shake things up and find more effective results, while also helping inspire others with your own techniques.



Don’t Forget to Follow Up

There is so much power in a genuine follow-up, especially when you send a personal, hand-written note . After the event, take time to write and send notes to the agents you connected with—just make sure you got their mailing addresses! Also, set monthly or quarterly reminders to check in with these connections. That may be in the form of an email, or even a comment on social media. This is how you stay top-of-mind even after the event is over!