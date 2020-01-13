Zillow Offers Expands in Arizona, Now Available in Tucson

There’s a new option for homeowners who are looking to sell their Tucson homes but want to avoid the hassles of repairs and open houses. Now, homeowners can sell their homes directly to Zillow through Zillow Offers. The service is also available across Maricopa County in the Metro Phoenix area, where Zillow Offers first launched in April 2018.

Selling a home is a stressful process, whether it’s handling preparing a home for sale—making repairs, cleaning and staging—or leaving the house for showings and open houses. By selling through Zillow Offers, sellers can avoid those hassles and focus on moving on to their new home. They have the peace of mind of knowing when the sale will close, and exactly how much money they will get in net proceeds.

Requesting a Zillow offer is free and comes with no obligations. Interested homeowners submit their address on the Zillow website or mobile app, answer a few basic questions about their home, and if eligible, receive a preliminary cash offer within about 48 hours. If the homeowner wants to continue with the offer, Zillow will perform a free, in-home evaluation. Zillow has dedicated support from English- and Spanish-speaking representatives to help sellers through the process.

Sellers who accept their Zillow offer can choose the close date that best fits their schedule, between seven and 90 days out. Nearly two-thirds of sellers are trying to buy a home at the same time, according to the 2019 Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, so the ability to control the timing of the sale can significantly ease the stress of navigating the two transactions.

“There are so many stressful aspects of selling a home today, and we are giving sellers a different way to sell to avoid those,” says Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman. “With home shopping season just around the corner, Tucson homeowners can now shop confidently for a new home without worrying about how they will sell their current home.”

After buying a home, Zillow works with local contractors to make any necessary repairs to prepare the home for sale. These projects may include a fresh coat of paint, HVAC repairs or basic landscaping.

As Zillow works to build a seamless real estate transaction, Zillow’s owned affiliate lender Zillow Home Loans can make it simpler for buyers and sellers to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Tucson is the 23rd market where Zillow Offers is available. Zillow has also announced plans to bring Zillow Offers to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Fla., and Oklahoma City in 2020. Zillow Offers is currently available in Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Dallas; Denver/Fort Collins, Colo.; Houston; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; Raleigh, N.C.; Riverside, Calif.; Sacramento, Calif.; San Antonio; San Diego; Tampa, Fla.; and Tucson, Ariz.

A local broker represents Zillow in each Zillow Offers transaction. Home sellers who request a Zillow offer but decide to sell their home traditionally instead can be connected with a local real estate agent to represent them in the sale.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com/offers.