2020 Real Estate Newsmakers: The Achievers and the Futurists

Accomplishments in business. Charitable contributions. Daring leadership. Out-of-the-box thinking. Over the course of the past year, RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers contributed to the housing industry in numerous ways, bettering their communities, consumers and larger sphere, across eight categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters. Here, we showcase their stories.

Matthew Beall

CEO

Hawaii Life

In 2019, Beall and Hawaii Life acquired two firms: Country Brokers and East Oahu Realty. “We have enjoyed incredible growth,” Beall says. “I love my Hawaii Life.”

David Marine

Chief Marketing Officer

Coldwell Banker Real Estate

In 2019, Marine led Project North Star, Coldwell Banker Real Estate’s first rebrand in 40 years. “When I go to work or give a talk, I constantly think about how I’m not just representing myself, but so many others,” Marine says. “It’s never just about you.”



Vini Moolchandani

REALTOR®

Compass

In 2019, Moolchandani helped a $900,000 listing sell in 21 days—after it had been listed by two others and on the market for more than 400 days. “I am beyond grateful to be part of this amazing industry and to be able to serve so many families,” Moolchandani says.



Ward Morrison

President

Motto Mortgage

In 2019, Motto Mortgage and Morrison celebrated the company’s 150th franchise sale, as well as its third anniversary. “One-hundred fifty franchises sold in only three years is an extraordinary feat for a startup franchisor,” Morrison says. “This growth demonstrates the demand and potential of our business model.”



Fiona Petrie

Executive Vice President & Managing Director of U.S. Operations

RE/MAX INTEGRA

From 2018 to 2019, RE/MAX INTEGRA grew substantially, with Petrie facilitating 20 new office openings, 36 expansions and 13 mergers and acquisitions. “I strive to empower others to discover their own talents in the industry,” Petrie says.



Lindsay Smith

Chief Strategy Officer

Title Alliance



In 2019, Title Alliance appointed Smith as chief strategy officer. “My motto is every person—employee, partner and client—should feel like a VIP at all times,” says Smith.

Allen Alishahi

Co-Founder & President

ShelterZoom

In 2019, Alishahi and ShelterZoom debuted Mithra Contract, a fully digital, tokenized smart contract platform. “I am helping to bring next-generation technology to our industry, which presents an enjoyable challenge,” Alishahi says.



AJ Canaria

Creative Director & Executive Brand Ambassador

Inside Real Estate

At the beginning of the year, Canaria was appointed creative director and executive brand ambassador for Inside Real Estate. “I am one of real estate’s storytellers and connectors,” Canaria says.



Vy Luu

General Manager

Real Estate Webmasters

In 2019, Luu was appointed general manager for Real Estate Webmasters, contributing to its core initiatives, including bringing data standards worldwide. “This will open up data and facilitate competition, ultimately benefitting both sides of real estate transactions,” Luu says.



Mike Miedler

President & CEO

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

In 2019, Century 21 Real Estate LLC appointed Miedler to president and CEO, formerly from chief growth officer. “Success in real estate comes down to two factors: taking care of and valuing the customer,” Miedler says.

Kasey Stewart

Director of Member Development

National Association of REALTORS®

In 2019, Stewart continued to develop educational programs at the National Association of REALTORS®, including the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) program. “I’m incredibly proud to work with NAR volunteer leaders and staff on C2EX,” says Stewart. “It truly takes a village to launch and grow a program of this magnitude.”



Gayln Ziegler

Director of Operations, Keller Offers

Keller Williams

In 2019, Keller Williams launched Keller Offers, an iBuying program, and appointed Ziegler as its director of Operations. “We feel very passionately that the consumer needs an advocate in their corner with all the changes going on in the industry right now,” says Ziegler.



For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.