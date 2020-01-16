REW Nexus: The Central and Most Important Place for Your Tech

Cutting-Edge Integration Solution Coming for Brokerage and Enterprise Firms in 2020

The results of poor integration can lead to low adoption, a questionable ROI and data that needs to be manually manipulated, taking up valuable man-hours that should be spent growing your business, not maintaining it.

While hubs for technology currently exist in the marketplace, they are often limited by outdated architecture, limited partnerships and a lack of understanding of individual needs and preferences.

Enter REW Nexus.

We were excited to learn about this newest innovation from real estate technology leader Real Estate Webmasters (REW). REW Nexus will offer a host of promising features that solve the interconnectivity woes that many large brokerage and enterprise firms face.

Built on an all-new architecture, using a progressive, data-driven API structure, REW Nexus allows real estate businesses to curate their tech stack with one integrated solution.

“REW Nexus is about choice,” says Morgan Carey, REW CEO. “You pick the CRM that your agents know, pair it with a front-end that you like, add in the lead generation tools that work, the transaction management software you’re trained on, the CMA software that lands you listings, and the recruitment tools that bring you the best agents.”

This open communication data flow brings in two-way, supported partnerships, putting the power of choice back in the hands of the end users.

Carey and his team at REW have been working on building innovative solutions for large brokerage and enterprise firms, getting input from some of the biggest players in the industry today.

“We have taken the time to build true relationships with industry stakeholders,” says Carey. “It is through getting to understand and know their biggest challenges that REW Nexus was born.”

The timing of this solution couldn’t come sooner. In a survey conducted by the National Association of REALTORS®, 48 percent of real estate firms listed technology as the biggest challenge they will face over the next two years. Having an all-in-one, integrated, open communication system was at the top of their wish lists.

REW Nexus takes an impressive market-driven approach, opening up many new opportunities for real estate firms.

Recently, REW announced an integration partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies, the industry’s leader in back-office transaction management software, that brings an influential set of tech tools into the fold.

REW currently has more than 30 existing integrations, including Zillow, Google and BombBomb. REW is carefully initiating meaningful partnerships that allow brokerage and enterprise firms to integrate the top tools, as well as their favorites.

“REW Nexus is a gamechanger for many firms in the industry,” shares Carey. “Our goal is, and always has been, to help our clients succeed. Helping them increase productivity, reduce friction, deliver effectively and efficiently on their promises to their customers, all while increasing their ROI, is what REW Nexus will do for them.”

To learn more, please visit www.rew.com.