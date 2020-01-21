2020 Real Estate Newsmakers: The Luminaries and the Trendsetters

Accomplishments in business. Charitable contributions. Daring leadership. Out-of-the-box thinking. Over the course of the past year, RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers contributed to the housing industry in numerous ways, bettering their communities, consumers and larger sphere, across eight categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters. Here, we showcase their stories.

Merri Jo Cowen

CEO

Stellar MLS

In 2019, Cowen led the rebrand of My Florida Regional MLS to Stellar MLS. “I am passionate about the real estate industry, and, most especially, the MLS,” Cowen says. “I have been working in the MLS space for over 30 years and recognize the value that an MLS can provide to its customers—and the need…to be moving forward to the future.”

Glenn M. Gardner

President

Gardner REALTORS®

In 2019, Gardner was named Leader of the Year by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, and Gardner REALTORS® was named both Best Residential Real Estate Company by New Orleans CityBusiness and, for the fourth straight year, Top Workplace by NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune. “I love working in an industry where everything we do affects our families, our neighbors and our communities,” Gardner says.

Pat Riley

President & CEO

Allen Tate Companies

For close to 30 years, Riley has been integral to Allen Tate Companies, his family’s firm, as well as the broader industry. He was one of 10 founding members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, and, more recently, combined forces with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “I am driven by passion for the independent broker and the local brand with international connections; that is the best of both worlds,” Riley says.

Kate Rossi

Regional Executive Vice President, Eastern Region

Coldwell Banker NRT

In 2019, Rossi, an industry veteran, was instrumental in the launch of Listing Concierge across Coldwell Banker NRT’s Eastern Region, encompassing New England, Atlanta and the Carolinas, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Texas. “I believe that real estate agents are trusted advisors in the real estate transaction, and it is essential to keep them and their needs at the forefront of our business,” Rossi says.

Ron Shuffield

President & CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

In 2019, Shuffield and EWM Realty became part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. “As a proud member of the HomeServices of America family, we are excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” said Shuffield. “We believe that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty will be a compelling option for those buying and selling luxury property.”

Nelson Zide

REALTOR®

ERA Key Realty Services

In 2019, after being in the business for 42 years, Zide achieved his 1,000th real estate transaction. Since 1998, Zide has been critical to ERA Key Realty Services’ expansion, and for the past 25 years, has been a national speaker and trainer. His motto? “No excuses. Only results.”

Jeffrey Goodman

Agent

Halstead

In 2019, Goodman built on the success of his award-winning walking tour, “Rediscovering New York,” with the launch of a podcast and radio show. In one “Rediscovering” special, he commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, telling Broadway World, “I look forward to discussing topics critical to the movement with my influential guests, while at the same time integrating the history of some New York neighborhoods where LGBTQ people have lived, and thrived, for more than 50 years.”

Shovkat “Shoka” Mamedov

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX 100

In 2019, Mamedov became the broker/owner of RE/MAX’s first Manhattan office, located in Times Square. “Our Manhattan office is in an ideal location to bring the RE/MAX brand to this thriving commercial and luxury residential market,” Mamedov says.

Christine Rae

Founder, President & CEO

CSP International

In 2019, Rae and CSP International launched the CSP Elite program for agents, which assesses and certifies their marketing skills and staging. “So many people told me my idea of staging wouldn’t work,” Rae says. “I went on to build a successful staging business and a school for others.”

Randy Rector

CEO & Owner

HomeSmart Evergreen Realty

In 2019, Rector partnered with Realty ONE Group to operate seven of its California offices, as well as continued to operate his existing HomeSmart offices. “This was an exciting opportunity for me to invest in a brand that continually generates innovative ideas, systems and processes,” Rector said.

Vince Rocco

Associate Broker

Halstead

In addition to being an expert in the Manhattan market, Rocco is the host of “Good Morning New York, Real Estate With Vince Rocco,” a podcast and radio show, in which he delves into real estate-related topics.

David Serle

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Services

A two-time Broker of the Year, Serle is the host of a Facebook Live show, “Breakfast with the Broker,” aimed at collaboration in the industry and professionalism, and to elevate interactions. “You may not always remember everything I have said to you, but you will always remember how I made you feel,” says Serle.

For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.